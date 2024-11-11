By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 11, 2024

Healthshots

7 Health Benefits of Laughter Therapy

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Laughter is not just fun—it is a powerful tool for boosting your health! Know how this joyful remedy can positively impact both your mind and body in these 7 surprising ways.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Reduces Stress

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Whenever you are stressed, try this trick. Laughter triggers the release of endorphins, which are natural stress relievers. It lowers levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and promotes relaxation.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Improves Mental Health

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Regular laughter can help alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety. It promotes a sense of well-being and fosters a positive feeling towards life by increasing serotonin levels in the brain.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Boosts Immune System

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Laughing stimulates the production of immune cells and antibodies, which help protect against illness. It also enhances overall immune function, making the body more resilient to infections.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Eases Physical Pain

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

You may not believe it, but laughter acts as a natural painkiller by releasing endorphins, which reduce pain and improve mood. This makes it especially beneficial for chronic pain management.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Manages Blood Pressure

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Laughter causes blood vessels to dilate, improving blood flow and reducing blood pressure. A good laugh can be a natural way to help manage hypertension.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Improves Sleep Cycle

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Do you find it difficult to fall asleep at night? Try laughter therapy! It relaxes the body and mind and reduces the risk of stress, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Increases Longevity

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

It has been seen that people who laugh often tend to live longer. The combination of stress reduction, strong immunity, and better emotional health--all contribute to improved overall health and increased life expectancy.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock
