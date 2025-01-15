By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 15, 2025

Healthshots

5 Benefits of Consuming Honey in Winter

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Cold weather can make you vulnerable to common flu and infections. To protect yourself and boost immunity, try honey. This golden nectar not only tastes delicious but offers these 5 health benefits. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Boosts Immunity

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Packed with antioxidants, honey helps strengthen the immune system. This is especially beneficial during the cold winter months when you are vulnerable to the common cold, flu and cough.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Provides Energy

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Honey is a natural source of sugars like glucose and fructose that provides a quick energy boost. During the winter, when most people feel sluggish, honey can help maintain your energy levels.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Soothes Sore Throat

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Cold weather often brings with it a sore throat or cough. Honey has antimicrobial properties that help soothe and heal irritated throats. It can also reduce inflammation and discomfort in the throat.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Moisturises Skin

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Winter weather can cause dry, flaky skin. However, honey’s natural humectant properties can add moisture to the skin, keeping it soft and supple. It can also help with acne and heal skin.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Promotes Heart Health

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Honey is also great for heart health. It helps lower blood pressure, improve blood fat levels, and prevent your heartbeat. Additionally, honey may improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

How To Consume Honey?

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

To gain these benefits, simply add a spoonful of honey to warm water, herbal tea, or lemon water and drink it in the morning. Alternatively, you can consume it with a small amount of cinnamon to improve your immunity.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Harmful honey combinations: 6 things to avoid mixing with honey

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock