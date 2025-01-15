By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 15, 2025
Cold weather can make you vulnerable to common flu and infections. To protect yourself and boost immunity, try honey. This golden nectar not only tastes delicious but offers these 5 health benefits.
Boosts Immunity
Packed with antioxidants, honey helps strengthen the immune system. This is especially beneficial during the cold winter months when you are vulnerable to the common cold, flu and cough.
Provides Energy
Honey is a natural source of sugars like glucose and fructose that provides a quick energy boost. During the winter, when most people feel sluggish, honey can help maintain your energy levels.
Soothes Sore Throat
Cold weather often brings with it a sore throat or cough. Honey has antimicrobial properties that help soothe and heal irritated throats. It can also reduce inflammation and discomfort in the throat.
Moisturises Skin
Winter weather can cause dry, flaky skin. However, honey’s natural humectant properties can add moisture to the skin, keeping it soft and supple. It can also help with acne and heal skin.
Promotes Heart Health
Honey is also great for heart health. It helps lower blood pressure, improve blood fat levels, and prevent your heartbeat. Additionally, honey may improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
How To Consume Honey?
To gain these benefits, simply add a spoonful of honey to warm water, herbal tea, or lemon water and drink it in the morning. Alternatively, you can consume it with a small amount of cinnamon to improve your immunity.
