By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 27, 2025
Many people consume cardamom after dinner, but ever wondered why? Well, chewing cardamom is a simple and natural way to feel better and boost your health. Here are its 5 health benefits.
Improves Digestion
Cardamom helps your stomach work better. It boosts the production of digestive juices and helps reduce gas, bloating, and heartburn. Eating it after dinner can make you feel lighter and more comfortable.
Treats Bad Breath
Chewing cardamom leaves your mouth fresh and clean. Its strong, sweet smell helps fight bad breath naturally. It also has antibacterial properties that kill germs in your mouth.
Helps With Cold And Cough
Cardamom has natural compounds that can relieve symptoms of cold and cough. It clears mucus, eases breathing, and soothes sore throats. Eating it at night may help you sleep better if you are feeling under the weather.
Lowers Blood Sugar Levels
Cardamom may help manage blood sugar levels. It supports better metabolism and helps regulate insulin. Adding it to your evening routine could be good for those watching their sugar levels.
Detoxifies The Body
Cardamom acts as a gentle detox. It helps flush out toxins through the kidneys and boosts overall liver health. This can leave you feeling refreshed and energised over time.
