By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 29, 2024
Did you know munakka (dried raisins) offers a wealth of health benefits? Packed with nutrients, this dry fruit boosts digestion, immunity, and skin health—Know 15 reasons to eat it this winter!
Munakka has natural alkaline properties that help neutralize excess stomach acid. It helps balance pH levels and provides relief from symptoms of acidity, heartburn, and indigestion.
Control Acidity
Rich in calcium and boron, munakka helps strengthen bones and prevent the risk of conditions like osteoporosis. They are especially beneficial in cold weather when joint problems increase.
Manages Bone Health
Munakka contains antioxidants and antimicrobial properties that fight oral bacteria. They helps in preventing tooth decay, gum diseases, and bad breath.
Good for Teeth and Gums
Packed with vitamin A and antioxidants, munakka helps protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration and improves overall vision. The antioxidants also protect the eyes from oxidative stress.
Improves Vision
Rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C and polyphenols, munakka helps fight skin ageing by reducing free radicals. It promotes clear skin, reduces wrinkles, and helps maintain healthy skin.
Good for Skin
Munakka is rich in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels in the body. This makes munakka an excellent food for maintaining healthy blood pressure and reducing the risk of hypertension.
Manages Hypertension
Munakka contains high magnesium content that helps relax blood vessels, reducing the frequency and intensity of headaches. This is especially beneficial for people with chronic migraines or tension headaches.
Relieves Headache
Munakka is a good source of iron, which helps in the production of red blood cells, thereby alleviating iron-deficiency anemia.
Alleviates Anemia
Munakka is rich in fibre and low in calories, making it a great snack for weight management. The fibre helps keep you feeling fuller for longer, reducing cravings.
Helps in Weight Loss
Packed with essential nutrients such as vitamin C and antioxidants, munakka strengthens the immune system, protecting the body from infections.
Boosts Immunity
Munakka has natural soothing properties that help relieve dry cough and throat irritation, easing respiratory discomfort. It can also clear mucus, making it easier to breathe.
Cures Dry Cough
Munakka contains natural sugars and magnesium, which help regulate sleep patterns and promote restful sleep. It can also reduce the risk of insomnia and helping the body fall into a deeper sleep.
Promotes Better Sleep