By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 22, 2025

Healthshots

5 Benefits Of Brisk Walking For Weight Loss

Brisk walking is one of the most effective forms of aerobic exercise that can boost energy, improve immunity and support weight loss. Here are 5 ways it can help you lose weight. 

Burns Calories

When you walk briskly, your body uses energy, which helps you burn calories. The more you walk, the more calories you burn, contributing to weight loss over time.

Boosts Metabolism

Brisk walking increases your metabolism, which is the rate at which your body burns calories. This means you will continue to burn calories even after you have finished walking, helping with weight management.

Reduces Stress

Walking at a steady pace can help lower stress levels. As you walk, your body releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Lower stress levels can prevent emotional eating, which often leads to weight gain.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Brisk walking strengthens your heart and improves circulation. Regular walking reduces the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, all of which can make weight loss more challenging.

Aids Digestion

Walking after meals can help with digestion. It speeds up the process, preventing bloating and discomfort. Good digestion can also help your body absorb nutrients better and keep your metabolism running smoothly.

