By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 04, 2025
Berries are small, colourful fruits that are not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. Here are 5 reasons why you should eat this superfood often.
Loaded With Antioxidants
Berries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect your body from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. It supports your immune system and may lower the risk of diseases like cancer and heart problems.
Diabetes Friendly
Despite their sweetness, most berries are low in sugar and have a low glycemic index. This means they do not cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels, making it healthy for people with diabetes.
High In Fibre
Berries are a great source of dietary fibre, which helps keep your digestive system healthy. Fibre also helps you feel full longer, supports weight management and can improve bowel movements.
Good for Skin
The vitamins and antioxidants in berries, especially vitamin C, help keep your skin healthy and glowing. They support collagen production and may help reduce signs of ageing like wrinkles.
Lowers Cholesterol Levels
Eating berries regularly can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels. This is good for your heart and can reduce the risk of heart disease over time.
Cranberries: 9 benefits that will make you include these in your diet