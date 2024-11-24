By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 24, 2024

7 Reasons Why You Should Eat Avocado

If you are not eating avocados yet, it is time to start! Packed with essential nutrients, they offer a wide range of health benefits that can support your overall health including weight. 

Provides Essential Nutrients

Avocados are rich in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins K, E, C, and B-vitamins and minerals such as potassium. Along with them, protein, healthy fat, fibre, and antioxidants are also found in avocados. 

Packed with Antioxidants

Avocados contain antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect the body from harmful free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. Antioxidants can also benefit your cognitive functions.

Healthy For Heart

On one hand, high levels of monounsaturated fats in avocados help reduce bad cholesterol levels, promoting better heart health. On the other hand, fibre content helps protect against heart diseases.

Keeps You Full Longer

Avocados are high in fibre and healthy fats, which help you feel full and satisfied for longer periods. This makes them a great addition to weight loss or weight management diet plan

Good for Vision

The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin found in avocados are important for eye health. They can help prevent age-related vision problems like macular degeneration.

Beneficial to Pregnancy

Avocados are a great source of folate, which is essential during pregnancy for the development of the brain and nervous system of the baby. It also provides vitamin C, B6, and potassium, needed for a healthy pregnancy. 

Improves Digestion

The fibre content in avocados supports healthy digestion. They can help promote regular bowel movements, prevent constipation, and even lower the risk of colon cancer.

