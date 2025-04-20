By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 20, 2025

Healthshots

5 Benefits Of 8-Shaped Walking

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

8-shaped walking is a simple and effective way to boost your health. You just need a little open space and a few minutes a day. As the name suggests, you walk in the shape of the number 8 and it offers these 5 benefits.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Increases Muscle Growth

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

When you walk in a figure-eight pattern, you are engaging more muscles than you would during regular walking. This movement improves coordination and helps strengthen your legs, hips, and core muscles over time.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Regulates Blood Pressure

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Walking in this controlled, mindful way can help improve blood circulation. This can help bring your blood pressure down, improving your overall heart health.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Supports Weight Loss

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Like any regular physical activity, 8-shaped walking helps burn calories. When combined with a balanced diet, it can support weight loss and improve metabolism.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Reduces Stress

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This type of walking encourages you to be alert and focus on your breathing. This calm, meditative approach helps lower stress levels and improve your mood.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Relieves Pain

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

The gentle turning and shifting of your body as you walk in a figure eight can help ease stiffness and reduce joint or back pain. It is especially helpful for people who usually have knee pain.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Find a clear space and mark out a figure-eight path about 10-15 feet long. Walk slowly and mindfully in the 8-shape for 10–15 minutes, ideally barefoot or in light footwear, focusing on your breathing.

How To Do 8-shaped Walking?

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Bored with walking? Try these 10 different types of walks to speed up weight loss

Read Now

Image Credits: Adobe Stock