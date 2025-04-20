5 Benefits Of 8-Shaped Walking

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 20, 2025
8-shaped walking is a simple and effective way to boost your health. You just need a little open space and a few minutes a day. As the name suggests, you walk in the shape of the number 8 and it offers these 5 benefits.
Increases Muscle Growth
When you walk in a figure-eight pattern, you are engaging more muscles than you would during regular walking. This movement improves coordination and helps strengthen your legs, hips, and core muscles over time.
Regulates Blood Pressure
Walking in this controlled, mindful way can help improve blood circulation. This can help bring your blood pressure down, improving your overall heart health.
Supports Weight Loss
Like any regular physical activity, 8-shaped walking helps burn calories. When combined with a balanced diet, it can support weight loss and improve metabolism.
Reduces Stress
This type of walking encourages you to be alert and focus on your breathing. This calm, meditative approach helps lower stress levels and improve your mood.
Relieves Pain
The gentle turning and shifting of your body as you walk in a figure eight can help ease stiffness and reduce joint or back pain. It is especially helpful for people who usually have knee pain.
Find a clear space and mark out a figure-eight path about 10-15 feet long. Walk slowly and mindfully in the 8-shape for 10–15 minutes, ideally barefoot or in light footwear, focusing on your breathing.
How To Do 8-shaped Walking?
