By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 09, 2025

Healthshots

5 Ayurvedic Drinks For Weight Loss

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

If you are looking for natural ways to lose those extra kilos, try these 5 Ayurvedic drinks. These easy-to-make drinks can promote digestion and boost metabolism, helping you lose weight.

Triphala Tea

Triphala is a blend of three fruits: amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki. This tea promotes digestion, detoxifies the body, and boosts metabolism. To make it, boil 1 teaspoon of Triphala powder in water, let it steep for 5-10 minutes, and drink it.

Amla Drink

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. It helps boost metabolism and burn fat. To prepare, mix 1-2 tablespoons of fresh amla juice with warm water, and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach for maximum benefits.

Fenugreek Seed Water

Fenugreek seeds help regulate blood sugar levels and improve digestion, which aids weight loss. Soak 1-2 teaspoons of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. In the morning, strain and drink the water on an empty stomach to start your day.

Ashwagandha Drink

Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that reduces stress and improves metabolism. Stress can lead to weight gain, and this herb helps balance it. Mix 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder in warm water or milk, and drink it once a day.

Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar levels and boosts metabolism. To make cinnamon water, add 1-2 sticks of cinnamon to a cup of hot water, let it steep for a few minutes, and drink it either before breakfast or before bedtime.

