By Tanya Shree
Published Jul 20, 2025
Do you want to switch up your look without frying your strands? These ammonia-free hair colours bring vibrant hues, zero harshness, and all the summer vibes. They are perfect for sun-soaked selfies and hair-friendly glow-ups!
Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair
Naturally tint your hair black or brown with this 100% pure indigo powder. Free from chemicals and dyes, this ammonia and PPD-free hair colour revitalises and strengthens your hair from the root.
INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour
Skip harsh chemicals with this PPD- and ammonia-free organic hair colour. Enriched with 8 herbal extracts, it offers deep black coverage, zero dryness, and soft, salon-like hair in 35 minutes.
KERAGAIN Hair Color Shampoo
Just shampoo, wait, and rinse! This easy-to-use black hair colour is packed with keratin, hemp oil, and antioxidants, leaving your hair glossy, soft, and damage-free. It is completely vegan and chemical-free.
Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint
Crafted for salon-grade results at home, this crème hair tint blends black beautifully while nourishing strands with hibiscus, amla, and almond oil. It is free from ammonia, PPD, or resorcinol.
BEAUTE BLANC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Colour
Infused with fruit vinegar, this organic gel colour delivers rich black tones while pampering your hair. Expect softness, shine, and nourishment. This ammonia-free hair colour does not contain harsh chemicals and post-dye dryness.
VAGAD'S KHADI HERBAL GRAMODAYA Black Mehndi
Handcrafted using herbal henna by rural artisans, this ammonia-free black mehndi combines tradition with purity. It colours gently while promoting natural hair health and supporting ethical, eco-conscious beauty choices.
Best Organic Black Hair Colour