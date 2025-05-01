By Tanya Shree
Published May 01, 2025

Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up To 70% Off On Epilators And More

Pamper yourself without splurging! This Amazon Great Summer Sale brings you must-have beauty and grooming gadgets, from silky-smooth epilators to soothing scalp massagers, all at irresistible discounts. Grab the deals at up to 70% off.

Additional Discounts

Save more with bank offers—10% instant discount via HDFC credit card/EMI or 5% cashback using Amazon Pay ICICI Card. Deals are live for everyone, so shop now!

Philips BRE245/00 Corded Epilator

Get salon-smooth skin at home! This 2-in-1 Philips epilator removes hair from the root, includes a shaving head, and is perfect for painless grooming—now at a discounted Amazon Sale price!

AGARO FHR170 Facial Hair Remover

Achieve smooth, hair-free skin instantly with this painless facial shaver for women. Grab this rechargeable, travel-friendly, and hypoallergenic product at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale for effortless upper lip to chin care!

Philips BRT383/15 Body Trimmer for Women

Style and groom with ease! This skin-safe trimmer is perfect for intimate areas, arms, and legs—shave or trim on the go. Get it now at Amazon’s best sale price!

AREYZIN Bikini Trimmer for Women

Shave smart and smooth with this waterproof, ceramic-blade bikini trimmer. Rechargeable, low-noise, and travel-ready, this product is ideal for wet or dry use. Don’t miss the Amazon Summer Sale deal!

Arboleaf Electric Scalp Massager

Boost hair growth and relax instantly with this waterproof, rechargeable scalp massager. 8 silicone claws, red light therapy, and ergonomic design, score this premium stress-reliever during the Amazon Great Summer Sale!

