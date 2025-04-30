By Tanya Shree
Published Apr 30, 2025
Get ahead of your beauty game! The Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 1, 2025, but why wait? Snag exclusive pre-deals on serums, shampoos, and more at up to 70% off. Beat the rush and enjoy savings!
Bank Offers, Cashback And Additional Discounts
During the Amazon Summer Sale, enjoy up to 10% instant discount with HDFC credit cards and EMI, 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards, and extra savings with HDFC Bank offers.
Lotus Herbals Sunscreen For Women And Men
Protect your skin with Lotus Safe Sun UV Screen Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula shields against UVA/UVB rays while offering a matte finish, ideal for normal to oily skin.
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash
Cetaphil’s hydrating face wash gently cleanses dry, sensitive skin without stripping moisture. Enriched with niacinamide and vitamin B5, it soothes and helps retain the skin’s natural oils, leaving it soft and refreshed.
CeraVe Moisturising Lotion For Dry Skin
CeraVe Moisturising Lotion may hydrate and restore the skin barrier with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It offers 24-hour hydration while being non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and suitable for dry skin.
Pilgrim Hair Growth Serum
Pilgrim Hair Growth Serum contains redensyl, anagain, and baicapil to promote thicker, denser hair by stimulating regrowth and reducing hair fall. Ideal for all hair types, it revitalizes and strengthens the scalp and hair.
De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo And Conditioner
De Fabulous Reviver Shampoo & Conditioner combo nourishes chemically treated hair, strengthening and restoring it with a special protein complex. Sulphate-free and pH-balanced, it revitalises and makes hair manageable.
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath And Body Care Gift Set
Kimirica luxury bath set offers an exotic collection of body wash, lotion, bath salt, hand cream, and a bathing bar. Vegan and thoughtfully crafted, it delivers pampering moisture and indulgent fragrances.