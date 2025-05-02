By Tanya Shree
Published May 02, 2025
Pedal your way to big savings! Amazon Great Summer Sale is slashing prices on bicycles by up to 70%. Boost fitness, reduce stress, burn calories, and go eco-friendly, all while saving big!
Bank Offers And Discounts During The Amazon Sale 2025
Shop smart in cycles: 10% HDFC discount, ₹5000 rewards, Amazon coupons, exchange mela offers, and no cost EMI. Each step unlocks more savings during the Amazon Sale 2025!
Urban Terrain Galaxy Max 26-inch Geared Mountain Cycle
Conquer urban streets and rugged trails with this 7-speed MTB. It features disc brakes, front suspension, a durable steel frame, and strong grip tyres. Moreover, it is built for control, comfort, and performance.
Leader Beast 26T Multispeed Mountain Bike
Ride in style with the 7-speed Leader Beast. Its front suspension, dual disc brakes, and striking matt-black finish make it perfect for both trail rides and city commutes.
E Motorad T-Rex Air Electric Bicycle
Experience effortless rides with a powerful 250W motor, 5 riding modes, and 7-speed Shimano gears. Ideal for commuting or adventure, this e-bike blends power, tech, and style.
VESCO 24T Drift MTB for Teens
This MTB comes with 24-inch tyres, dual disc brakes, and front suspension. Lightweight and easy to assemble, it is perfect for young teens seeking smooth, reliable rides on all terrains.
Cradiac XC 900 Gen 3 – 24-Speed MTB
A performance powerhouse, this alloy-framed bike features Zoom lockout suspension, Shimano 24-speed gearset, dual disc brakes, and quick-release wheels. It is ideal for aggressive trails or long urban rides.
Amazon Brand - Symactive Mini Wonder
Symactive Mini Wonder 20T bike features a sturdy steel frame, V-brakes, padded saddle, anti-skid pedals, and ergonomic design—perfect for kids aged 5–12 to ride in comfort and style.