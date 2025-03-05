Amazon’s Get Fit Days: Up To 70% Off On Home Gym Equipment

By Tanya Shree
Published Mar 05, 2025
Why wait for the gym when you can create a workout space at home? With Amazon's Get Fit Days, you can get the best home gym equipment at up to 70% off. Explore dumbbells, treadmills and more—all on a budget!
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Folding Treadmill
Stay fit at home with this powerful 4.5 HP treadmill featuring a 3-level manual incline, LED display, massager, dumbbells, and a mobile app. It can support up to 110kg with its foldable design.
PowerMax Fitness® BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike
Achieve a full-body workout with this sturdy air bike, featuring an adjustable cushioned seat, LCD tracker, belt drive resistance, and anti-skid pedals. It can support up to 120kg for efficient home workouts.
RUBX Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbells
Upgrade strength training with these durable, rubber-coated hex dumbbells. Designed for stability and comfort, they reduce bounce and enhance grip. It is ideal for home or gym workouts.
Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Strap
Enhance your yoga practice with this eco-friendly TPE mat. It features alignment lines, a non-slip surface, and extra cushioning. This mat is extra-wide, lightweight, and includes a free carrying strap.
Fashnex Premium 11-Piece Resistance Band Set
Train anywhere with this stackable resistance band set (up to 100 lbs). It includes five bands, ankle straps, handles, and a door anchor for versatile strength and mobility workouts.