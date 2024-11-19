By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 19, 2024
Air pollution is a serious threat to our lungs, but did you know that some foods can help protect and boost lung health? Here are 7 foods to support your respiratory system.
Apples
Rich in antioxidants, particularly flavonoids, apples help reduce inflammation in the airways and improve lung function. They are also high in vitamin C, which supports immunity and protects against oxidative stress caused by pollution.
Green Leafy Vegetables
Vegetables like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Their high antioxidant content, including vitamin E and beta-carotene, helps fight inflammation and protect lung tissue.
Berries
Blueberries, strawberries, and other berries are excellent sources of vitamin C and antioxidants, which help neutralise harmful free radicals caused by air pollution.
Turmeric
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It can help reduce lung inflammation and improve overall respiratory health.
Garlic
Known for its antimicrobial properties, garlic can help fight infections and reduce inflammation. It also supports detoxification processes in the body.
Ginger
Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe irritated airways and reduce symptoms of respiratory conditions.
Green Tea
Packed with antioxidants, green tea can help fight oxidative stress and protect the lungs from the harmful effects of pollutants.