By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 27, 2025
Bollywood actress Bhagyashree often shares her fitness secrets with fans and followers. This time, she reveals the 6 favorite workouts that keep her fit and energized at 56.
Yoga
Bhagyashree suggests that yoga teaches you to control your body movements by understanding your breath. It helps build endurance, improve flexibility, and calm the mind. In fact, yoga can also reduce stress and improve overall mental health.
Calisthenics
"Calisthenics is about using your body weight to build muscle," says Bhagyashree. Exercises like push-ups and squats focus on various muscle groups, helping to increase lean muscle mass and improve strength.
Pilates
Pilates strengthens the core, which is essential for overall balance and stability, highlights Bhagyashree. When done regularly, Pilates can support weight loss, muscle tone and flexibility, preventing injuries.
Weight Training
Bhagyashree stresses the importance of weight training for maintaining bone density and muscle mass. As we age, we lose bone density, but weightlifting can support the skeletal system and prevent the loss of strength.
Aerobics
Aerobics is a fantastic cardiovascular workout that keeps the heart healthy while boosting endurance. It is a fun way to stay fit, improve overall stamina and burn calories.
Play A Sport
While exercise is important, to make your workout even more interesting, include one sport. You may play badminton, football, cricket, etc., to stay active while enhancing your energy levels.
