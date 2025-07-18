By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jul 18, 2025

Healthshots

9 Tips To Improve Gut Health During Monsoon

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

The monsoon season brings a higher risk of infections, particularly disturbing your digestion. To help you stay healthy and avoid stomach troubles, here are 9 simple tips to support your gut health.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Whether it is a cool down, but do not cut back on your water intake because dehydration can slow down digestion. Make sure you stay hydrated to avoid bacterial infections that are common in the rainy season.

Drink Plenty Of Water

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Raw foods can carry hidden germs during the monsoon. Instead, eat steamed or lightly sauteed seasonal vegetables like bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and spinach. They are gentle on the stomach and packed with fibre.

Eat Seasonal, Cooked Veggies

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

While they are tempting but street food is often prepared in unhygienic conditions and uses contaminated water. So, avoid such foods and eat a homemade meal instead.

Avoid Street Food

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Fermented foods like curd, buttermilk, and pickles contain probiotics that help balance gut bacteria, improving digestion and immunity.

Eat Fermented Foods

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Turmeric, cumin, ginger, and ajwain (carom seeds) are anti-inflammatory and aid digestion. Sip on herbal teas or add these to your meals for a natural gut boost.

Add Spices To Your Diet

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Irregular eating patterns can disrupt your digestive rhythm. Eating on time helps regulate stomach acid and keeps your metabolism in check.

Do Not Skip Meals

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Refined sugar feeds bad gut bacteria. Try natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates and minimise packaged snacks that can upset your digestive balance.

Limit Sugar And Processed Foods

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Mild exercise helps stimulate digestion. Simple stretches, yoga, or a brisk walk around the house can keep your digestion on track.

Stay Active

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

While dairy is not unhealthy, excessive consumption in humid weather can lead to bloating and indigestion. Stick to lighter options like buttermilk or curd.

Limit Dairy Products

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

5 key flu symptoms to look out for

Read Now

Image Credits : Adobe Stock