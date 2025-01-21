By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 21, 2025
This popular street food is not only tasty but also packed with several essential nutrients. While also considered a simple carb, it is packed with antioxidants and fibre. Here are 9 health benefits of corn you should know.
The fibre in corn not only helps with regular bowel movements but also supports healthy digestion by preventing bloating and promoting a healthy gut microbiome.
Enhances Digestion
Corn contains carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are known to protect against age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts, promoting overall eye health.
Boosts Eye Health
Corn is rich in fibre and antioxidants, which may help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Additionally, its potassium content supports healthy blood pressure.
Supports Heart Health
The vitamin C in corn helps collagen production, a protein essential for skin elasticity and repair, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and promoting youthful skin.
Promotes Healthy Skin
Corn is a healthy grain that provides a number of essential nutrients along with carbohydrates. Carbs are the main source of energy for your body, which can help keep you active.
Provides Energy
The high vitamin C content in corn strengthens the immune system by supporting the production of white blood cells that fight off infections. Due to this, corn can protect you against developing chronic diseases.
Improves Immunity
Being low in fat and high in fibre, corn can help keep you feeling full longer, making it a good option for those looking to manage their weight.
Help In Weight Management
Due its high iron content, corn can help prevent iron deficiency or anemia. Iron is crucial mineral as it helps produce hemoglobin, which carries oxygen throughout the body.
Reduces Anemia Risk
Corn is naturally gluten-free, making it an ideal grain for individuals with celiac disease or those avoiding gluten. A gluten free diet is also beneficial for digestion, skin and bone health.
Gluten-Free Option
Baby corn: A superfood for diabetes, weight loss and more