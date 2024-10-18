By Radhika Bhirani
Published Oct 18, 2024

Healthshots

8 tips to manage menopause symptoms naturally

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Menopause marks the time when menstruation stops for a woman. From hot flashes to mood swings, weight gain to dry skin - you may feel multiple symptoms. Know how to manage menopause symptoms naturally for better quality of life. 

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Regular exercise, even basics like walking or yoga, can help manage hot flashes, improve mood, and boost energy during menopause. Try to workout at least 30 minutes a day.

Stay active

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to maintain healthy weight, balance hormones, and reduce menopause symptoms like bloating and gut health-related issues.

Consume a Balanced Diet

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Try to sleep for a minimum of 8 hours every night. Creating a calming bedtime routine and keep your room cool to improve sleep quality, which can be disrupted during menopause.

Sleep Well

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Practise deep breathing, meditation, or relaxation techniques to dial down common issues like anxiety, irritability, and stress during menopause.

Control Stress

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Drink plenty of water to combat dryness and reduce bloating, which can be rampant during perimenopause and menopause.

Stay Hydrated

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Your bone health is crucial during menopause. So, it is a good idea to add calcium-rich foods and get enough vitamin D to strengthen bones.

Increase Calcium and Vitamin D

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Cutting down on caffeine and alcohol may help reduce hot flashes and sleep disturbances.

Limit Caffeine and Alcohol Intake

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Join support groups or talk to friends to share experiences and reduce feelings of isolation during menopause.

Stay Connected

Image Credits : Adobe Stock
Check out the latest stories:
11 tips to restore energy post-Karwa Chauth
10 tips to increase progesterone levels in women
10 lifestyle tips to improve your spine health
10 diseases that may cause high uric acid