8 tips to manage menopause symptoms naturally

By Radhika Bhirani
Published Oct 18, 2024
Menopause marks the time when menstruation stops for a woman. From hot flashes to mood swings, weight gain to dry skin - you may feel multiple symptoms. Know how to manage menopause symptoms naturally for better quality of life.
Regular exercise, even basics like walking or yoga, can help manage hot flashes, improve mood, and boost energy during menopause. Try to workout at least 30 minutes a day.
Stay active
Eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to maintain healthy weight, balance hormones, and reduce menopause symptoms like bloating and gut health-related issues.
Consume a Balanced Diet
Try to sleep for a minimum of 8 hours every night. Creating a calming bedtime routine and keep your room cool to improve sleep quality, which can be disrupted during menopause.
Sleep Well
Practise deep breathing, meditation, or relaxation techniques to dial down common issues like anxiety, irritability, and stress during menopause.
Control Stress
Drink plenty of water to combat dryness and reduce bloating, which can be rampant during perimenopause and menopause.
Stay Hydrated
Your bone health is crucial during menopause. So, it is a good idea to add calcium-rich foods and get enough vitamin D to strengthen bones.
Increase Calcium and Vitamin D
Cutting down on caffeine and alcohol may help reduce hot flashes and sleep disturbances.
Limit Caffeine and Alcohol Intake
Join support groups or talk to friends to share experiences and reduce feelings of isolation during menopause.
Stay Connected