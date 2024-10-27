7 Ways to Celebrate An Eco-Friendly Diwali

By Aayushi
Published Oct 27, 2024
Celebrating Diwali in an eco-friendly way is great to honour the festival while being kind to our planet. Here are 7 ways to enjoy a sustainable Diwali.
Use Traditional Diyas
Instead of electric lights or plastic diyas, light up your home with traditional clay diyas. They bring a warm, authentic feel to your festivities and are also nature-friendly and save money.
Burn Green Crackers
If you choose to celebrate with fireworks, choose green crackers, which are less harmful to the environment. These produce less smoke and noise, reducing the level of air pollution.
Use Organic Rangoli Colours
Instead of chemical-laden rangoli colours, create beautiful rangoli designs using organic colours made from natural materials such as rice flour, turmeric, marigolds, and roses.
Use LED Lights
When decorating your home, switch to energy-efficient LED lights. They consume significantly less power and last longer than traditional bulbs, making your festival decorations eco-friendly.
Choose Sustainable Gifts
When gifting, choose sustainable products. Consider items like handmade crafts, potted plants, or organic food items, which support local artisans and reduce your carbon footprint.
Say No to Plastic Wraps
Instead of plastic wraps, use eco-friendly wrapping options. Newspapers, jute bags, or reusable cloth wraps can be creative and eco-friendly alternatives.
Reuse and Recycle
Make it a habit to reuse decorations from previous years and recycle materials whenever possible. This not only reduces waste but also adds a personal touch to your celebrations.