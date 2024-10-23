By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 23, 2024
While fruit juices may seem appealing, they are often high in sugar and lack the benefits that whole fruits provide. Therefore, it is always advisable to eat fruits instead of fruit juice. Know 7 benefits of it.
Fibre Content
Whole fruits contain more fibre than fruit juice and can help maintain a healthy weight and digestion! The pulp and skin of the fruit are the main sources of this essential nutrient, which we usually remove in the juicing process.
Caloric Intake
Fruit juices are often high in calories and sugar, while whole fruits provide fewer calories. Eating whole fruits can help with weight management by promoting satiety.
Hydration
While both fruits and juices contain water, whole fruits provide a more balanced hydration. They release their moisture slowly, helping you stay hydrated throughout the day without increasing your sugar intake.
Oral Health
The higher sugar content of fruit juice can lead to a higher acidity level that may harm tooth enamel and increase the risk of cavities. But eating whole fruits helps promote oral health by stimulating saliva production, which can neutralise acids and reduce the risk of tooth decay.
Nutrient Density
Whole fruits contain essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Juicing can lead to nutritional loss, especially if the pulp and skin, which hold many essential nutrients, are removed.
Natural Sugars
Whole fruits contain natural sugars along with high fibre content, which slows down sugar absorption, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels. However, drinking fruit juice can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar.
Exercise
Chewing food before swallowing it is essential! Consuming whole fruits requires chewing, which exercises the jaw muscles and promotes stronger jaw function. This can even improve blood circulation to the gums, supporting overall oral hygiene.