By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 23, 2024

Healthshots

Fruits vs Fruit Juice: Which One is Better?

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

While fruit juices may seem appealing, they are often high in sugar and lack the benefits that whole fruits provide. Therefore, it is always advisable to eat fruits instead of fruit juice. Know 7 benefits of it.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Fibre Content

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Whole fruits contain more fibre than fruit juice and can help maintain a healthy weight and digestion! The pulp and skin of the fruit are the main sources of this essential nutrient, which we usually remove in the juicing process. 

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Caloric Intake

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Fruit juices are often high in calories and sugar, while whole fruits provide fewer calories. Eating whole fruits can help with weight management by promoting satiety.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Hydration

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

While both fruits and juices contain water, whole fruits provide a more balanced hydration. They release their moisture slowly, helping you stay hydrated throughout the day without increasing your sugar intake.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Oral Health

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

The higher sugar content of fruit juice can lead to a higher acidity level that may harm tooth enamel and increase the risk of cavities. But eating whole fruits helps promote oral health by stimulating saliva production, which can neutralise acids and reduce the risk of tooth decay. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Nutrient Density

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Whole fruits contain essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Juicing can lead to nutritional loss, especially if the pulp and skin, which hold many essential nutrients, are removed.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Natural Sugars

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Whole fruits contain natural sugars along with high fibre content, which slows down sugar absorption, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels. However, drinking fruit juice can lead to a sudden spike in blood sugar.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Exercise

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Chewing food before swallowing it is essential! Consuming whole fruits requires chewing, which exercises the jaw muscles and promotes stronger jaw function. This can even improve blood circulation to the gums, supporting overall oral hygiene.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock
Check out the latest stories:
5 hydrating fruits for weight loss
7 drinks for fatty liver
9 benefits of drinking tulsi water on an empty stomach
7 drinks to improve gut health