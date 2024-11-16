By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 16, 2024
Looking for ways to get your hair to grow faster and stronger? You do not need fancy products always—some simple, natural ingredients from your kitchen can do wonders for your hair. Here are 5 effective home remedies to boost hair growth!
Aloe Vera Gel
Aloe vera is known for its soothing and healing properties that can help balance the pH of the scalp, unclog hair follicles, and strengthen hair. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes before washing it off.
Fenugreek Seeds
Fenugreek is rich in proteins, iron, and nicotinic acid, which help nourish hair follicles and stimulate growth. Soak a handful of fenugreek seeds overnight in water, in the morning, use fenugreek water to rinse your hair.
Rice Water
Rice water is packed with vitamins and minerals that promote hair growth and strengthen strands. After rinsing rice, collect the water and ferment it for a day. Massage this rice water into your scalp and hair for 10-15 minutes before washing.
Egg Yolk
Egg yolk is rich in biotin and proteins, which promote healthy hair growth. Whisk an egg yolk and apply it to your scalp and hair. Leave it for 20 minutes, then rinse off with cool water.
Onion Juice
It contains sulfur, which boosts collagen production and fights hair thinning. Apply freshly extracted onion juice to the scalp, leave it for 20-30 minutes, and rinse thoroughly.