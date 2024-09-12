7 Foods To Build Muscle Mass

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Sep 12, 2024
If you want to gain muscle mass without gaining weight, you should add these 7 foods to your diet. Packed with protein and healthy fats, these foods can keep you energetic and support muscle growth and repair.
Eggs
Packed with all nine essential amino acids -- the building blocks of protein, eggs are a must in your diet if you want to gain muscle mass. They also contain healthy fats that help your body repair and grow muscle.
Quinoa
A gluten-free grain, quinoa offers complete protein along with other essential nutrients such as fibre, magnesium, and antioxidants. It has a low glycemic index, which means it can help prevent sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels.
Beans
A great source of plant-based protein, beans also provide fibre and essential nutrients like vitamin B, iron, and magnesium, which can help with muscle growth.
Greek Yoghurt
Known as a complete protein, which means it contains all nine essential amino acids, Greek yoghurt digests slowly and provides your muscles with a steady supply of amino acids throughout the day.
Soybeans
These legumes are packed with complete plant protein, offering all nine essential amino acids your body needs for muscle growth. Only 100 grams of soybeans can provide you with 36 grams of protein that can support your overall health.
Lean Meat
Chicken breast, salmon, and turkey are excellent sources of lean protein. They can provide amino acids, which are essential to building muscle mass and muscle repair.
Salmon
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein, salmon not only supports muscle growth but also helps reduce inflammation, improving recovery rate after workout. Plus, it offers vitamin B, which helps convert food into energy.