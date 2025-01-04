By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 04, 2025
If you want to take your walking game up a notch, bring some uniqueness to it with the 6-6-6 walking routine. This simple yet effective walking routine helps you keep your overall health in check.
What Is The 6-6-6 Walking Routine?
It is a simple way of walking where you walk for a total of 60 minutes, either at 6 am or 6 pm. You can either pair it with a 6-minute warm-up or cool-down session for maximum benefits.
Benefits Of Walking At 6 AM
Starting your day with a morning walk is a great way to boost your metabolism and burn more calories. It also helps reduce stress and anxiety, improving your overall mental health.
Benefits Of Walking At 6 PM
Walking in the evening around 6 offers both physical and mental health benefits. It can help improve digestion, reduce bloating, and improve sleep quality. Plus, it helps lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels.
Benefits Of Walking 60 Minutes A Day
Walking for 60 minutes each day can improve heart health, lower blood pressure, and help manage weight. A consistent routine will keep your overall health in check. You can also pair it with a 6-minute cool-down or warm-up session.
Benefits Of A 6-Minute Warm-Up
A quick minute warm-up will increase your heart rate and body temperature, increasing blood flow to your muscles, improving flexibility and increasing coordination. It will help improve your body for a more intense exercise.
Benefits Of A 6-Minute Cool-Down
A 6-minute cool down session will help calm your body and regulate your temperature. It also aids in flushing out toxins from your muscles, reducing muscle discomfort and stiffness.
Other Types Of Walking For Weight Loss
In addition to the 6-6-6 walking technique, you can also try brisk walking, power walking, 8-shaped walking, backward walking, or incline walking to accelerate your weight loss.
6-6-6 walking routine for weight loss: Does it help you shed extra kilos?