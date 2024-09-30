By Aayushi Gupta
Published Sep, 2024

Healthshots

6 Zinc-Rich Foods For Vegetarian

Zinc is an essential mineral that plays a big role in supporting the immune system, aiding wound healing, and promoting cell growth. While meat is a popular source of zinc, vegetarians can still get their zinc from these 6 foods.

Legumes

Chickpeas, lentils, and beans are not only high in protein but also a great source of zinc. Pair them with vitamin C-rich foods such as bell peppers and tomatoes to boost zinc absorption.

Seeds

Hemp, pumpkin, and sesame seeds are a powerhouse of zinc. Plus, they contain omega-3 fatty acids and healthy fats, which can improve your heart and brain health. You can sprinkle them on salads, yoghurt, or oatmeal.

Nuts

Cashews and almonds offer a decent amount of zinc along with essential nutrients such as magnesium and healthy fats. They can be enjoyed as snacks—raw, roosted or in spreads.

Dairy

Cheese and milk not only provide calcium but also offer zinc. Together, these nutrients can help maintain bone health and protect the immune system. Choose fortified dairy alternatives if you are vegan.

Whole Grains

Quinoa, brown rice, and oats are highly nutritious options rich in zinc. Since grains contain phytates that can inhibit zinc absorption, it is a good idea to soak or sprout them first for better zinc absorption.

Vegetables

