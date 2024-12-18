By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 18, 2024

Healthshots

6 Detox Drinks to Cleanse Lungs Amid Air Pollution

Air pollution impacts lung health by introducing toxins and harmful particles into the respiratory system. Here are 6 effective detox drinks to cleanse your lungs.

Warm Lemon Water

A simple and effective way to flush toxins is lemon water. It boosts immunity and supports detoxification by neutralising acidic compounds in the body.  

Ginger and Honey Tea

Both ginger and honey have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help clear mucus and support respiratory health. It can also soothe your sore throat amid air pollution.  

Green Tea

Drinking green tea, which has both antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, may help fight oxidative stress and eliminate harmful toxins. It also supports weight loss.

Beetroot Juice

Packed with antioxidants, beetroot juice enhances oxygen flow, improves lung function, and strengthens the immune system to combat air pollutants.  

Apple Cider Vinegar 

It balances the pH levels of your body and aids in the removal of toxins. Mixing it with water can help cleanse your lungs and support immune function.  

Turmeric and Ginger Tea

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric contains curcumin, which can help reduce inflammation in the lungs and combat free radicals caused by air pollution. Add ginger to soothe sore throat.

