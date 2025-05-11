By Tanya Shree
Published May 11, 2025

Healthshots

20 Kg Dumbbell Set: 6 Picks For Strength Building

Take your fitness game a notch higher with the 20 kg dumbbell set. They can help you build strength, endurance and improve your cardiovascular health by bringing the gym to your doorstep. Explore the best dumbbell sets now!

RUBX Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbells 

Build muscle like a pro with RUBX’s 10 kg x 2 rubber-coated dumbbells. It features anti-slip chrome handles and a floor-safe design, which makes it perfect for intense home or gym workouts.

Amazon Brand – Symactive Rubber Coated Hex Dumbbells (10 Kg x 2)

Symactive’s hex-shaped, rubber-coated 10 kg dumbbells offer great grip, noise reduction, and floor protection. They come with chrome knurled handles that provide ergonomic comfort for safe and slip-free strength training.

FitBox Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Set

This versatile FitBox set includes adjustable PVC weights and a barbell connector. Ideal for squats, presses, curls, and more, it can transform your home into a dynamic strength-training zone.

Slovic Hex Dumbbell Set 

With anti-skid rubber coating and hex design, Slovic’s dumbbells are built for safe, quiet, and effective workouts. They feature ergonomic handles to ensure a confident grip for intense training sessions.

Amazon Brand – Symactive PVC 20 Kg Adjustable Dumbbells Kit

Symactive’s all-in-one PVC dumbbell kit includes variable weights and sturdy rods. Perfect for full-body workouts, this made-in-India set suits beginners to pros aiming for power and tone.

LEEWAY Rubber Coated Round Dumbbells 

Get serious with LEEWAY’s 20 kg round rubber dumbbells—durable, drop-friendly, and sleek. Made from cast iron and steel, they are ideal for professional or home gym strength routines.

