By Aayushi
Published Oct 30, 2024
Who does not want to look young and gorgeous? But pollution, poor lifestyle, and stress can take away all the glow from your skin, causing premature ageing. Here are 10 tips to reduce premature skin ageing and maintain a youthful appearance!
Start your skincare routine with a gentle cleanser. It will help remove dirt, oil, or makeup. When your skin is clean, it allows skin care products to work more effectively and helps prevent breakouts.
Clean Your Skin Properly
Even on cloudy days, you should not skip your sunscreen. Exposure to sunlight is one of the leading causes of premature ageing. So, make sunscreen a daily habit. Look for a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30, and apply it to your skin.
Use Sunscreen
Hydrated skin looks plump and youthful. Choose a moisturiser that suits your skin type and apply it daily. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin can help retain moisture and give your skin a dewy appearance.
Keep Your Skin Moisturised
Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, but too much can damage your skin barrier. Aim to exfoliate once or twice a week, depending on your skin type. You may skip it if you have a sensitive skin.
Stop Over- or Under-Exfoliating
One of the best things you can do for beautiful skin is to stick to a simple routine! Avoid harsh products with strong fragrances or chemicals. Instead, use anti-ageing products that contain retinol, vitamin C, or hyaluronic acid.
Follow a Gentle Skincare Routine
Make sure you keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 7-8 glasses of water a day! Proper hydration can improve the texture of your skin and help it look more vibrant.
Drink Water
When it comes to reducing signs of ageing, you just cannot miss out on anti-ageing foods such as antioxidant-rich foods like berries, nuts, leafy greens, and omega-3 fatty-rich acids such as fish. They can help keep your skin supple!
Eat Anti-Ageing Foods
Stress can take a toll on your skin, leading to issues like breakouts and dullness. Practise stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, yoga, or even simple breathing exercises to promote relaxation.
Reduce Stress
Sleep is the best friend of your skin! During sleep, your body repairs itself, including your skin. It can help reduce dark circles and improve your complexion. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.
Get Enough Sleep
Pollution can accelerate ageing by damaging your skin. Whenever possible, limit exposure to pollutants and cleanse your skin thoroughly at the end of the day. You may use an antioxidant serum to combat the effects of pollution.
Protect Skin from Pollution