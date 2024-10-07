By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 07, 2024
High uric acid levels, also known as hyperuricemia, can lead to gout, kidney stones, and other health complications. Here are 10 diseases that commonly cause high uric acid levels you should know.
The most common cause of high uric acid, gout, leads to painful joint inflammation. Uric acid crystals accumulate in joints, causing sudden, intense pain, swelling, and redness, usually starting in the big toe.
Gout
High blood pressure damages blood vessels and impairs kidney function. Over time, this can reduce the kidneys' ability to filter uric acid, contributing to hyperuricemia.
Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)
This autoimmune disorder accelerates skin cell turnover, increasing the breakdown of purines. As purines metabolise, they generate more uric acid, leading to high levels.
Psoriasis
Cancer like leukemia causes rapid cell turnover, increasing the breakdown of DNA and releasing purines, which raises uric acid production. This is a common issue in patients undergoing chemotherapy as well.
Leukemia
Kidneys filter waste, including uric acid. When kidneys are damaged or functioning poorly, they cannot effectively remove uric acid, causing levels to rise and increasing the risk of stones or chronic kidney issues.
Kidney Disease
Low thyroid hormone levels slow metabolism, which can affect kidney function. This makes it difficult for the kidneys to eliminate uric acid, resulting in higher concentrations in the bloodstream.
Hypothyroidism
Insulin resistance, common in diabetics, can raise uric acid levels. High blood sugar levels cause the kidneys to retain more uric acid, potentially leading to gout or kidney problems in diabetics.
Diabetes
Excess weight is closely linked to higher uric acid levels. Fat cells produce more uric acid, while obesity strains the kidneys, making it harder to filter out the excess uric acid. This combination leads to hyperuricemia and gout.
Obesity
It is a combination of conditions like high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and obesity that can raise uric acid levels. These conditions can lead to hyperuricemia or complications like gout.
Metabolic Syndrome
Excessive alcohol, particularly beer, is rich in purines. It also dehydrates the body, reducing the ability of your kidneys to flush out uric acid, often causing spikes in levels.
Alcoholism