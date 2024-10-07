By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 07, 2024

Healthshots

10 Diseases That Can Cause High Uric Acid levels

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

High uric acid levels, also known as hyperuricemia, can lead to gout, kidney stones, and other health complications. Here are 10 diseases that commonly cause high uric acid levels you should know. 

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

The most common cause of high uric acid, gout, leads to painful joint inflammation. Uric acid crystals accumulate in joints, causing sudden, intense pain, swelling, and redness, usually starting in the big toe.

Gout

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

High blood pressure damages blood vessels and impairs kidney function. Over time, this can reduce the kidneys' ability to filter uric acid, contributing to hyperuricemia.

Hypertension (High Blood Pressure)

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

This autoimmune disorder accelerates skin cell turnover, increasing the breakdown of purines. As purines metabolise, they generate more uric acid, leading to high levels.

Psoriasis

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Cancer like leukemia causes rapid cell turnover, increasing the breakdown of DNA and releasing purines, which raises uric acid production. This is a common issue in patients undergoing chemotherapy as well. 

Leukemia

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Kidneys filter waste, including uric acid. When kidneys are damaged or functioning poorly, they cannot effectively remove uric acid, causing levels to rise and increasing the risk of stones or chronic kidney issues.

Kidney Disease

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Low thyroid hormone levels slow metabolism, which can affect kidney function. This makes it difficult for the kidneys to eliminate uric acid, resulting in higher concentrations in the bloodstream.

Hypothyroidism

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Insulin resistance, common in diabetics, can raise uric acid levels. High blood sugar levels cause the kidneys to retain more uric acid, potentially leading to gout or kidney problems in diabetics.

Diabetes

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Excess weight is closely linked to higher uric acid levels. Fat cells produce more uric acid, while obesity strains the kidneys, making it harder to filter out the excess uric acid. This combination leads to hyperuricemia and gout.

Obesity

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

It is a combination of conditions like high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and obesity that can raise uric acid levels. These conditions can lead to hyperuricemia or complications like gout.

Metabolic Syndrome

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Excessive alcohol, particularly beer, is rich in purines. It also dehydrates the body, reducing the ability of your kidneys to flush out uric acid, often causing spikes in levels.

Alcoholism

Image Credits : Adobe Stock
Check out the latest stories:
10 tips to increase progesterone levels in women
10 causes of high blood pressure
10 medical causes of excessive hair fall
9 risk factors for heart disease