By Tanya Shree
Published Dec 03, 2024
Brazil nuts are nutrient-dense seeds that are rich in selenium, healthy fats and antioxidants. While you can enjoy the benefits of Brazil nuts year-round, in winter, they are especially effective in boosting immunity, regulating body temperature, and supporting thyroid function and overall health. Know its 10 health benefits.
Being rich in selenium, Brazil nuts can enhance the immune system. It can help the body to fight off infections and illness, particularly in winter when immune function can weaken.
Boosts Immune System
Brazil nuts contain healthy fats, including Omega-3s. This may help to reduce cholesterol levels, support healthy blood circulation and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Promotes Heart Health
The presence of selenium in Brazil nuts can enhance thyroid health. They can help in the production of thyroid hormones that regulate metabolism, energy levels and overall hormonal balance.
Supports Thyroid Function
Brazil nuts have anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce chronic inflammation linked to heart disease and arthritis. They may also support better temperature regulation.
Reduces Chronic Inflammation
The selenium and healthy fats of Brazil nuts can support cognitive function. They can improve brain health and protect against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's by reducing oxidative stress.
Improves Brain Function
With their antioxidants, healthy fats and vitamins, Brazil nuts can promote healthy skin. They can nourish the skin, improve elasticity and boost hydration.
Promotes Healthy Skin
Brazil nuts contain dietary fibre, protein and healthy fats that can promote satiety and reduce hunger. This can help curb overeating, maintain balanced blood sugar levels and support weight management.
Supports Weight Management
By providing fibre, Brazil nuts can promote healthy digestion. They can prevent constipation and support a balanced gut microbiome.
Improves Digestion
Brazil nuts can lower insulin levels due to the presence of selenium. This can help improve blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.
Manages Diabetes
Brazil nuts are a rich source of magnesium and selenium, which help to improve mood. They promote mental well-being and reduce anxiety by regulating stress hormones.
Boosts Mood