Reality Ranis’ Sifat Sehgal on battling anorexia and body dysmorphia: ‘I wanted nothing more than to be normal’

Sifat Sehgal’s journey is one of strength and self-discovery. From battling anorexia to body dysmorphia, she shares her story of healing and learning to redefine beauty.

Sifat Sehgal, a rising star in the entertainment world, is not just known for her television appearances and modeling career but for her incredible story of overcoming anorexia and reclaiming her life. From her early struggles with body image and eating disorders to her journey towards self-acceptance, Sifat’s candidness in sharing her story is both inspiring and empowering. In an exclusive interview with Health Shots, Sifat opens up about the battles she fought with anorexia and body dysmorphia, the toll it took on her mind and body, and the long road to healing that continues to shape her life today.

The beginning of a dream for Sifat Sehgal

Before she became a reality TV star and model, Sifat Sehgal was living a life far from the world of entertainment. She initially found her calling as a writer but had no idea that life would lead her into the world of glamour The turning point came when she was approached by Miss India on Instagram in 2022, inviting her to participate in the prestigious competition.

“For me, to shift from writing to modeling was something new and exciting. I was a writer before this, and suddenly, I was thrust into the limelight,” Sifat recalls. Her career took off rapidly, with her debut on Netflix’s IRL: In Real Love preceding her entry into the Miss India contest. This marked the beginning of her career shift into the modeling industry, a world that would soon challenge her in ways she never anticipated.

A childhood away from home became the root cause of Sifat Sehgal’s eating disorder

Hailing from Chhattisgarh, Sifat’s upbringing was far from conventional. Growing up in hostels from the age of nine, she spent her childhood moving across the country, away from her family. For the past eight years, Mumbai has been her home, and it is here that she built her career. But her childhood, marked by constant change, played a significant role in shaping her relationship with food and body image.

“I never really had a healthy relationship with food,” Sifat admits. Her struggles with eating disorders began at a young age, and by the time she was 21, she weighed just 35 kilograms. “I did not feel like a person. I wanted nothing more than to be ‘normal,” she confesses. It was during this period that her anorexia was not just about food, it became a way to cope with deeper emotional struggles. As per John Hopkins Medicine, anorexia nervosa or anorexia is a serious medical condition that makes a person obsess about their weight and food. People with this condition may limit their food intake to cope with stress, anxiety and low self-esteem. People with this condition may have a distorted body image that makes them see themselves as overweight even though they are not.

Her hidden struggle with food and her eating disorder

For years, Sifat’s battle with anorexia remained hidden from the public eye. Her weight was a constant point of attention, with comments from family and strangers alike. “I was constantly reminded of my thinness, which became a source of shame. People would say things like, ‘You’re so thin! Do you even eat?’ and it hurt,” she shares. In a society that often embraces slenderness, skinny-shaming became an all-too-familiar part of her reality.

Sifat acknowledges that her struggle was not just physical but it was deeply psychological. “I didn’t realize how damaging this was until 2020. That’s when I decided to make a change, and by 2021, I started the journey toward recovery,” she recalls. It was a difficult decision to confront her eating disorder, but it was one that marked the beginning of her healing process.

Sifat Sehgal on being skinny-shamed

You must have heard of fat-shaming, but have you ever come across the term ‘skinny-shaming.’ It happens and it is equally as harmful for people as fat-shaming. “There’s so much conversation about fat-shaming, but skinny-shaming is often overlooked. But many people, especially women, are suffering from body image issues and eating disorders. I’ve experienced it firsthand, and it’s just as damaging. Skinny-shaming, like fat-shaming, is real, but people don’t always recognize it,” she shares.

For a long time, the 24-year-old kept her struggle with anorexia hidden, believing it to be something shameful. “I didn’t want to share this part of my life. It felt like something that I couldn’t talk about,” she admits. But over time, as she began to heal, Sifat realised that “

Sifat Sehgal’s struggle with body dysmorphia in the modeling industry

Body dysmorphia or body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a mental health condition where people spend a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance, according to National Health Services. One of the most difficult challenges Sifat continues to face is body dysmorphia. “I still have moments where I don’t understand whether my body has gained or lost weight. It’s a mental fog that I carry with me,” she admits. This ongoing battle, she says, is something that people in the entertainment industry, especially those in the modeling world, face regularly. “There’s always pressure to maintain a certain look. It’s hard to escape the constant scrutiny of your body and it can be overwhelming,” she says.

Sifat’s advice to those struggling with body dysmorphia is simple: “Remember that we are so much more than just our bodies. We are our experiences, our accomplishments, and our stories. It’s important to focus on what makes you feel fulfilled beyond appearance.”

As she continues to navigate her career, Sifat is committed to promoting body positivity and mental health awareness. She believes that the fashion and modeling industries need to do more to support individuals’ well-being, particularly by recognising the psychological toll of beauty standards. “We need to redefine what health and beauty truly mean,” she asserts. “It’s about feeling good in your skin, not conforming to societal expectations.”

It took years to heal: Shifat Sehgal on her recovery

Sifats recovery was not a quick fix. It took years of self-reflection, therapy, and dedication to heal. “I started therapy after a psychological test revealed the chaos going on in my brain,” she explains. For years, she had suppressed her emotions, leading to depression and a sense of isolation. The therapy sessions helped her deal with these issues and begin a journey of self-love.

“I had to isolate myself for six months, cutting off contact with everyone. During this time, my closest friends supported my decision without question. I knew I needed to focus on my own healing,” she says. This period of self-reflection and solitude was crucial in helping her regain control of her life and mental health.

As she continues on her path to recovery, Sehgal believes fitness also played a significant role in helping her heal physically and mentally. “Fitness and discipline go hand in hand,” Sifat believes. While preparing for the reality TV show Reality Ranis of the Jungle, she dedicated herself to daily workouts, a routine that helped her regain strength and confidence. “You cannot heal mentally if you’re not physically healthy,” she adds. Although her workouts were not intense, she made time for activities like yoga, Pilates, and daily cycling for the sake of her health.

Her message to those struggling

“You are not alone. It’s okay to seek help. Don’t be afraid to take time for yourself and prioritize your mental health.” She urges others to redefine what beauty means, emphasising that it should not be dictated by societal standards but by how we feel about ourselves from within.

As Sifat continues her journey as a public figure, her strength, resilience, and openness about her struggles is a way to raise awareness about eating disorders and mental health topics that are often stigmatized in society. For Sifat Sehgal, sharing her journey has become a way to break the silence and encourage others to seek help.

Her story is a reminder that true strength lies in vulnerability and that recovery, while difficult, is always possible.