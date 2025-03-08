Your imperfections don’t define you; you do: Prableen Kaur Bhomrah on PCOS, skin positivity and embracing her body

From battling PCOS, acne and body shaming to becoming a skin-positive influencer, Prableen's resilience to societal norms sparked a movement that now inspires thousands.

One of the hardest things one can say—truly, unapologetically—is “I love myself.” In a world where women are often told to be thinner, clear-skinned and flawless to be worthy, embracing oneself can become difficult. This Women’s Day, Health Shots celebrates a woman—Prableen Kaur Bhomrah—who has turned her struggles into a movement, proving that self-love is a battle we win every day.

From battling PCOS, severe acne and body shaming to becoming India’s first skin-positive influencer, Prableen’s journey is one of resilience and courage. What started as a thought has become a movement that inspires thousands.

Prableen Kaur Bhomrah: The beginning of a struggle

Born into a middle-class Sikh family with orthodox values, Prableen Kaur had always been the child who stood out in extracirculars—a creative mind that was full of ideas and dreams. At the time, the expectation was for her to become a civil engineer and get married. PCOS, or polycystic ovarian syndrome—a hormonal condition that affects the menstrual cycle, often causing infrequent, irregular, or prolonged periods—came like an uninvited storm in Prableen’s life. It brought with it acne, weight gain and self-doubt. While one can deal with what goes on in their body with the support of those around them, that was not the case for Prableen Kaur.

Diagnosed in the third year of college, she struggled with making peace with body image issues and insecurities. And the constant whispers at family gatherings, the unsolicited advice and the judgmental stares made things worse. Even her doctors did not completely understand her condition and prescribed treatment that would affect her health. She was even told that she would just have to “live with it.”

PCOS took a toll on my skin and mental health: Prableen Kaur Bhomrah

When she was diagnosed with PCOS in her third year of college, she was already battling severe acne. However, no one—including doctors—explained that it was hormonal. Instead, she was put on heavy medications for nearly two years, which left her feeling anxious, lethargic and frustrated. “I always thought that it’s just a pimple, and I’ll get medicines, and it’ll go away,” she recalled. But every time she stopped the treatment, her acne would come back worse than before.

The diagnosis was overwhelming. “I remember when I got the blood tests and sonography done, and it came positive, I just cried,” she admitted. Misinformation and fear took over! She was constantly told that PCOS meant permanent fertility issues, uncontrollable acne, and lifelong weight struggles. She shares that the menstrual cycle was normal, but the hormonal pills given to her caused it to become irregular, leading to massive weight gain. “I was 65 kgs, and then I suddenly became 95. I didn’t even recognize myself anymore.”

The emotional toll that PCOS took was just as severe. “I would wake up with anxiety, sleep with anxiety, and I had no idea what was happening to my body.” Eventually, she was diagnosed with clinical depression during COVID-19. The amalgam of PCOS, weight gain and societal pressure pushed her to her lowest. “The trauma was so bad, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.” But despite it all, she refused to let PCOS define her.

Social media came to the rescue: Prableen Kaur Bhomrah

Sometimes, life offers moments of respite, only for them to stay for longer than you ever imagined. Social media played a similar role for Prableen. With no clear path ahead and a civil engineering degree feeling increasingly distant, she turned to social media. What began as an escape soon became a much bigger cause. She knew she wanted to change, and it was something she had to do by herself. With a tripod and an old phone, Prableen Kaur began her social media journey of creating content. But there was one thing she could not bring herself to do: show her real, unfiltered face.

“I used to blur my acne,” she admitted. “I wasn’t confident. I didn’t want people to see the real me.”

She says that the internet can be a cruel place where you are judged every step of the way. Prableen Kaur faced hateful comments about her skin, her weight and her appearance. Brands rejected her for collaborations, demanding that she Photoshop her acne. It was all affecting her mentally, but the breaking point came at an influencer event. Instead of greeting her, other influencers commented on how terrible her skin looked in person. Prableen Kaur left the event in tears, but in that moment of despair, something changed.

The birth of #NoFilterWithPKD: Prableen Kaur Bhomrah’s way of embracing her flaws

Overwhelmed with the harsh words at her first-ever influencer event, Prableen Kaur left in tears—but that moment became a turning point. From the constant chatters of her relatives to her first event, she decided to not let others define her worth based on her skin or weight, so she posted a picture with the hashtag #NoFilterWithPKD. It soon turned into a movement to embrace real, unfiltered beauty. What started as a personal act of defiance soon resonated with thousands of people from all walks of life and since then, there is no looking back for her.

“I started seeing a lot of people come up and share their journeys, share their stories. This is when I started posting all of these unfiltered photos and videos on social media. And that’s how the journey of self-love began. In the 2nd year of posting these, it kind of blew up, and since then, it has been great.”

Within a year, her raw and honest content went viral, building a powerful community that stood for self-love, acceptance, and breaking the cycle of perfection. This was the moment that led to her becoming the first skin-positive influencer.

Redefining beauty and empowering others

As her following grew, so did her mission. She didn’t just post pictures—she built a community where she openly discussed PCOS and its impact on someone’s mental and physical health, body positivity and more.

“I decided I needed to make peace with the way my skin looks, and my main motto is to break all the stigma. I realized that there is so much women are going through, and there is no awareness on PCOS and its effects on skin, no awareness on how stress affects a person’s skin, gut or their periods. That one unfiltered photo opened new gates, and I decided to be the person who would talk about these issues,” admits the skin positive influencer.

Once she decided to accept her imperfections, so did the world. Brands that once rejected her began taking notice. Publications featured her as India’s first skin-positive influencer. Young girls and women who had battled similar insecurities now had a voice speaking up for them.

Prableen Kaur Bhomrah on living life on her terms

Today, she stands tall as a beacon of perseverance. Her journey from a girl struggling with PCOS to a woman who owns her truth with confidence is a testament to the power of self-acceptance and self-love. Despite the lack of support, constant criticism and health problems, Prableen continues to spread body positivity, advocating for unfiltered beauty in a world obsessed with perfection. Through her work, she reminds everyone battling PCOS, acne or self-doubt that they are not alone. That their worth isn’t defined by flawless skin or an ideal body type.

Her message remains simple yet powerful: “Your imperfections do not define you. You do.”