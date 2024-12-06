Neha Dhupia on embracing motherhood, normalising period talk and breaking taboos

Bollywood star Neha Dhupia opens up about her journey through motherhood, breaking stigmas around period, and her initiative to spread awareness on menstrual health.

Actress Neha Dhupia says so many aspects of women’s health are ignored. Always making waves as a changemaker, Neha continues to tackle one of the most hushed topics: menstrual hygiene. From embracing her grey hair to normalising breastfeeding in public, she has always been unafraid to discuss topics that society often considers taboo. Recently, Neha has taken another step by discussing menstrual health, hygiene, and women’s overall fitness. In a Health Shots interview, she openly talked about periods and menstrual health, subjects that is often avoided or only discussed privately. By addressing this, she hopes to break the stigma around it and empower women to feel comfortable talking about their health.

“Menstrual health and hygiene should be given attention:” Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia’s passion for health, fitness, and women’s empowerment inspired her to stand against the stigma surrounding menstruation. She highlighted the importance of openly discussing menstrual health and hygiene, urging everyone to speak up rather than wait for someone else to do so.

“Menstruation is still a taboo, and I have to say, it is everywhere. People still wrap sanitary pads, menstrual cups, or tampons in black paper bags, like it is something to hide. There are so many myths and taboos attached to it, and it is honestly frustrating. It is not enough to just think about these issues, we need to ensure they are heard, in a way that leads to real change. Every time I use my voice, I am challenging myself to work harder, to push past limits. It is not just about raising my voice, it is about making sure it counts. I know that by stepping out of my comfort zone, I can make a difference,” says Neha.

Neha Dhupia on aspects of women’s health problems that often get overlooked

Despite significant advancements in medicine and science, women’s health continues to be overlooked. Despite modernization and digitalization, people still choose to overlook certain aspects of health, particularly menstrual health. Neha Dhupia reflected on this issue, saying, “So many aspects of women’s health are neglected. Postpartum care and regular checkups are often overlooked. People make assumptions, like when they say, ‘Oh, she’s in a bad mood, she must be on her period.’ But every woman experiences things differently, and these blanket statements are unjust.”

“We have access to toilets, sanitary pads, and all the resources we need. But I’ve been on outdoor shoots where I’ve had to manage without proper facilities. There are women who face this struggle daily. We, those of us with privilege, are the ones who can make a difference,” adds Neha.

Neha Dhupia on her initiative “Go Flo Run”

Neha Dhupia is a fitness enthusiast and she often inspires her fans with glimpses of her workout sessions. It is her deep passion for health and fitness that has driven her to start the fitness initiative, “GoFlo Run”. This inspiring initiative is aimed at breaking barriers, sparking important conversations, and driving lasting change for women. Neha says, “Before becoming a mom, I was a runner, and I wanted to get back to it. Running, and fitness in general, are so important for women, and we need to encourage it more. When women come together to discuss important issues, we should listen. Menstrual health and hygiene are critical topics that still don’t get enough attention, despite how much we talk about it.”

Neha started this initiative with her partner Anita Lobo, to raise awareness about menstrual health, particularly for women and girls in rural areas. “Every woman who participates is contributing to a cause that helps those in need. It’s a choice I made, and I took it because I know this cause can make a real impact.”

Neha Dhupia on motherhood

In her personal life, Neha Dhupia is happily married to actor Angad Bedi, and together they are proud parents of two children, Mehr and Guriq. She experienced some beautiful positive changes in herself after embracing motherhood. Talking about the same, the 44-year old actress said, “It has taught me the most selfless love, empowering me to make the right choices. Now, my priority is spending time with my children, and professionally, I make decisions with that in mind. In the first 20 years of my career, I struggled with saying “no” to offers but having children changed that. Now, if a professional opportunity takes me away from my kids, it better be truly worth it. I feel like my children have shown me how to make the right career choices without compromise.”

As a working mom, Neha credits Angad’s unwavering support for helping her balance her professional life with ease. “My professional journey has given me exposure to diverse people and experiences, but the foundation that truly strengthened me was becoming a mother. Even after having kids, I have been able to maintain a strong footing in my career, thanks to the incredible support at home. Angad, as a co-parent, fits in perfectly and empowers me to balance both worlds. And right now, I am knocking on wood and I don’t want anything to change,” says Neha.

“I saw bodily changes:” Neha Dhupia on dealing with postpartum phase

While motherhood is empowering, it comes with its own set of challenges. From weight gain and mood swings to postpartum depression, the journey can be a roller coaster. Neha Dhupia’s experience was no different, as she battled postpartum for nearly 8 months. On top of that, being a public figure, she faced intense trolling and criticism for her weight gain during this time. Reflecting on the same, Neha Dhupia said, “With my firstborn, it was quite severe and I noticed significant changes in my body. It felt like my world had shifted. By the time I had my second child, I knew what to expect and handled it better.

Neha also encourages other women facing similar challenges to open up, talk about their experiences, and seek help. “My biggest advice to anyone facing postpartum challenges is to talk about it. There are experts who can help, so don’t hesitate to reach out. You can connect with us at Freedom to Feed. We are making a difference, one step at a time. If you are going through it, please don’t suffer in silence. The changes in your body, mind, and emotions, coupled with a lack of sleep, can make you feel overwhelmed. Reaching out for support is key,” adds the actress.

Neha Dhupia on normalising “period talk” at home

As a mother of both a daughter and a son, Neha Dhupia recognises the importance of sensitising her children about menstruation and normalising the conversation at home. Talking about the same, the actress said, “It is alarming that girls as young as eight are getting their periods. My children are still young—three and six—but I know I need to start these conversations soon, in the most sensitive, natural way possible. There should be no myths or taboos attached. Menstruation is a natural, normal process, and both my children need to understand and respect it.”

“I had it all:” Neha Dhupia about her early days

“In my twenties, I took myself very seriously, but I had very little to worry about. Looking back, I realize I had it all—adventure in work, travel, and meeting people. If I could relive my twenties, I would do it all over again, but at twice or three times the pace because I had fewer responsibilities back then. Now, with more responsibilities, I wouldn’t change a thing. I feel everything has been a stepping stone, and on most days, I made the right choices. When I see 20-year-olds today, I feel the urge to guide them on what’s right and wrong,” says Neha Dhupia.

“Believe in yourself:” Neha Dhupia’s message to young women

Neha Dhupia has inspired millions since winning Miss India in 2002, paving the way for young girls to dream big and achieve their goals. Offering advice to young women, Neha shared, “I want to tell all the young girls out there to believe in yourself because there is a unique magic within you that only you possess. All you need to do is look inside, embrace who you are, and love the way you look. If there is anything you want to change, do it with belief. For me, whether it is my silver streak or the so-called imperfections others may see, I have learned to own it. It is all about self-acceptance because everything we need is already inside us. The moment you start feeling beautiful, you will start radiating beauty. But above all, none of it matters unless you enjoy the journey. Tap into that magic, be true to yourself, and remember, that’s what matters most.”