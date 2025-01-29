Mini Mathur is all for ‘positive ageing’: 5 fitness tips for women over 40

Anchor-actor Mini Mathur wants women, especially those over 40, to focus on their health. She has shared five tips for women to stay healthy.

If you are in your mid-forties, you may have already entered the menopause phase. It is a stage where periods stop permanently, and there is a decline in reproductive hormones. You may experience vaginal dryness, hot flashes, weight gain, and muscle loss. But this phase does not mean that you are past your “physical prime.” Sounds unbelievable? Then check out the latest social media post by popular anchor-actor Mini Mathur. The inspiring video shows the 49-year-old sweating out in the gym, and promoting women’s health, and positive ageing. It is all about being the “best version of yourself,” she says.

Mini Mathur: It’s time to show up for yourself

Mini Mathur started her Monday by talking about women’s health. She posted a video in which she is seen working out in the gym and flaunting her toned arms. The former “Indian Idol” host wrote in the caption: “It breaks my heart at how many women arrive into their 40s and 50s thinking they are past their physical prime.”

Addressing women over 40, the “Mind the Malhotras” actress pointed out that they spent decades looking after others. “It is time to show up for yourself.” According to her, this is the “best time to reset and reconfigure your health so you can be your best version ever.”

Mini Mathur shares tips for women’s health

Want to be fit and healthy like Mini Mathur? Here are her top 5 hacks to begin today:

1. Strength training

According to her, ageing is nothing but muscle loss. Muscle mass decreases about 3 to 8 percent per decade after people turn 30, according to research published in Current Opinion In Clinical Nutrition And Metabolic Care in 2010. “As women grow older, they enter the menopause phase, a natural biological process that marks the end of menstrual cycles,” says gynaecologist Dr Ritambhara Bhalla. This is also the time when women notice a decrease in muscle mass, which in turn lowers the resting metabolic rate. “With less muscles, the body burns fewer calories at rest, contributing to weight gain, which is common among menopausal women,” says Dr Bhalla.

Fitness and nutrition expert Mitushi Ajmera suggests focussing on weightlifting or strength training exercises to build muscle. “This can increase muscle mass, and also improve metabolism that can help in increasing fat burning,” says Ajmera. Sharing her experience, Mini Mathur suggested in the video to start small. “Lifting weights will guard you from bone density loss, keep your metabolism from nosediving and boost your endorphins,” she says.

2. Sleep

Late night socialising can take a break. “Actively focus on getting to bed early and sleep 7 to 8 hours,” Mini Mathur told her 582,000 followers on Instagram. She shared that good quality sleep is the backbone of health, and suggested to wake up and stand in the sun to “balance your sleep hormone.” You should focus on sleep hygiene habits, as poor sleep quality can impact your energy levels. “It can also negatively impact your motivation to engage in physical activity,” says Dr Bhalla.

3. Protein and fibre

Mini Mathur suggested to consume more protein, and fibre as they are the building blocks in your meals. “Protein helps to build muscle, so have lean meats, eggs, fish, tofu, and legumes,” says Ajmera. Soluble fibre, found in abundance in fruits, vegetables, and seeds such as chia seeds, can keep you full longer and aid digestion. But be mindful of portion size even if you are eating healthy foods, as overeating can lead to weight gain.

Mini Mathur also told her followers to restrict sugar, and avoid ultra-processed foods. A 2013 study, published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, showed that following a high-fat diet, and high sugar intake increased the risk of menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats.

4. Hydration

“Don’t take water for granted. Your body needs it to work efficiently,” Mini Mathur wrote in the caption. You must drink water, and fresh juices throughout the day. “Proper hydration aids in digestion, so it can help to reduce the risk of bloating and constipation commonly associated with menopause,” said Dr Bhalla. Staying hydrated can also help to control appetite and support overall metabolic function. “In addition to all these benefits of drinking water, it can also support cognitive function and mood stability, and contribute to you overall emotional well-being,” said the expert.

5. Supplements

“Check your levels and address deficiencies,” said Mini Mathur. A 2024 analysis, published in Phytotherapy Research, showed that plant-derived dietary supplements such as soy, and red clover can significantly alleviate menopausal symptoms like hot flashes, anxiety, heart discomfort, vaginal dryness, and insomnia. You can also take protein supplement. “It helps by providing essential amino acids in the least possible calories to support muscle growth,” says Ajmera. But take them only after checking with a doctor.

Wrapping up her post, Mini Mathur told her followers, "Focus on healthy. Not skinny."