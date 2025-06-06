‘Cancer graduate’ Lisa Ray shares hard truths, says ‘It doesn’t have to represent an end’

Actor Lisa Ray is a proud cancer graduate, who has advice to "newly diagnosed self." Here's a list of things she wishes she knew when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2009.

Indo-Canadian actor Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009. Three years after her recovery, she relapsed around the time of her marriage ceremony in 2012. It took her months to beat cancer once again, and now the 53-year-old is sharing the “hard truths, soft landings, and stubborn hope” about her journey. As she continues to heal, the “cancer graduate,” says there is light after dark. Lisa Ray, whose first oncologist gave her only five years to live, also has advice to “my newly diagnosed self.”

The former model was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that gets developed in plasma cells in the bone marrow. “If I could time travel, I’d have a few words with the woman staring down a cancer diagnosis,” she posted on Instagram, and told her followers to swipe for the “hard truths, soft landings, and stubborn hope.” She also called out all “Cancer Grads out there” to add “more advice on how to rise in resilience?”

Lisa Ray’s advice to my “newly diagnosed self”

1. There is light after dark

“They shaved my head, but not my spirit. 17 years ago, I started learning how to live, not just survive. Here’s a note to that woman: You were always whole. #lightafterdark

2. Look for all options

“If cancer was cured by tomorrow, trillions would be lost. So ask yourself – is there really no cure? Or is the cure just bad for business? Investigate all options. Your healing equals to your business,” says Lisa Ray. Chemotherapy and stem cell transplant for people healthy enough to tolerate the procedure are the main treatment options for multiple myeloma, according to the US National Cancer Institute.

3. The right doctor matters

Bursting with a lot of questions? You deserve a doctor who answers each one patiently. Empathy and compassion? You deserve a doctor who treats you like more than a number. Access to the most up to date science? “Find a doctor who is passionate about current treatments and finding breakthroughs. Trust your gut. You don’t have to put yourself in the hands of a doctor who doesn’t see you and fulfill your needs,” says Lisa Ray.

4. Don’t wallow in why me?

“If I asked why me – I would also have to question all my blessings as well, right? Reframing these trials by fire health journeys for what they can teach you and how you can upgrade life after recovering is a worthy way to get through dark days,” says Lisa Ray

5. Advocate for your personal journey

You need to advocate for your personal journey. Take a family member or friend to your doctors’ meetings. “The first oncologist who diagnosed me gave me five years to live. I refused to believe I was a data point on a chart. I found another doctor who told me: we will fight this. I promise to give it my all,” recalls Lisa Ray, who has two daughters — Sufi and Soleil.

6. Believe in the power of visualisation

People who undergo chemotherapy are familiar with the bell given to patients. It is used to ring to mark the end of treatment. “Every time I sat down for my dose, I visualised ringing the bell and walking out into the rest of my life,” says Lisa Ray.

7. It’s okay to cry

There are days when you will want to cry. “Let it happen,” says the former model. You can cry in the bathtub, in the hospital or in the parking lot. “Cancer is a hard teacher but it taught me to stop suppressing emotions and let go of old trauma,” says Lisa Ray.

8. It’s okay to ask for help

Take help from the community, your family and friends. “One of my biggest breakthroughs was learning to ask for support,” says the “Kasoor” actress.

9. Cancer doesn’t have to represent an end

It can harken a rebirth. But each journey is different through the land of the ill. “Acceptance of my condition has taught me to live more fully in the present rather than worrying about both the big and small stuff,” concludes Lisa Ray.