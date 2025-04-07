32-year-old entrepreneur Maitri Boda on living with endometriosis: ‘I learned to listen to my body’

On World Health Day 2025, 32-year-old entrepreneur, Maitri Boda talked about her diagnosis with endometriosis and she reclaimed her health.

In every woman’s life, there comes a moment when she realises that her pain deserves to be heard. For Maitri Boda, a 32-year old Indian entreprenur, that point came after years of silently enduring intense cramps, fatigue and a body that felt like it was always at a war with itself. In 2020, a diagonosis of endometrosis gave her pain a name but it also sparked a positive change within. This World Health Day, Health Shots celebrate Maitri’s journey of unlearning silence, embracing self-awareness and choosing healing over hustle. Her story is a reminder that listening to our bodies isn’t weakness but the first step towards self-love and healthy lifestyle.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining starts growing outside the uterus. This abnormal growth can occur on the ovaries, fallopian tubes and other organs within the pelvis. This condition may lead to intense menstrual cramps, heavy bleeding, fatigue and infertility in some cases. According to the World Health Organisation, endometriosis affects roughly 10 percent women of reproductive age globally.

Maitri Boda on her diagnosis with endometriosis

Like many young girls, Maitri Boda believed that painful periods were just a part of growing up. She brushed off the cramps and fatigue, thinking it was something everyone went through. But with time, the pain grew more intense, affecting her even when she wasn’t menstruating and gradually, taking a toll on her daily life. “I was exhausted, constantly bloated, and in pain even when I wasn’t menstruating. After months of visiting doctors and undergoing tests, I was finally diagnosed with endometriosis. It was a relief to have a name for what I was going through, but it also opened up a new set of challenges,” shares Maitri.

‘I focused on small wins’: Maitri Boda on managing endometriosis

Living with a chronic condition like endometriosis means dealing with physical pain and emotional turmoil. A recent JAMA Psychiatry study revealed that women with endometriosis reported significantly more traumatic and stressful experiences in both childhood and adulthood compared to women without the condition. For Maitri Boda, there were countless days when she felt defeated.

“But what helped me the most was focusing on small wins—whether that was getting through the day without painkillers or managing to do a light workout. My support system, especially my family and close friends, also played a huge role. They encouraged me to stay positive and reminded me that it was okay to slow down when I needed to. Meditation and journaling also helped me process my emotions and stay mentally strong.”

Endometrosis changed my relationship with exercise: Maitri Boda

Before being diagnosed with endometriosis, Maitri was the kind of woman who would push past her limits, and sweat it out at the gym. “I had to completely rethink my relationship with exercise. With endometriosis, I started experimenting with gentler forms of movement like yoga, stretching, and strength training at a slower pace. I learned to listen to my body—some days, a simple walk was enough, and on other days, I could lift weights. It was all about balance and not punishing my body for what it was going through.”

Maitri Boda on stigma around ‘Period Talks’

‘Periods’ are still talked about in closed rooms. This stigma around it runs so deep that many refrain from discussing it openly. But Maitri firmly believes that “silence makes things worse”. Emphasizing the need for awareness about endometriosis, she says, “So many women suffer in silence, thinking that painful periods are normal when in reality, they could be dealing with something serious like endometriosis or PCOS. Talking openly about menstrual health breaks the stigma and helps women seek the right care sooner. It also creates awareness, which is important because endometriosis is often misunderstood, even in medical circles. The more we talk, the more we can normalise these conversations and advocate for better healthcare.”

Fitness is all about feeling good: Maitri Boda

The moment we hear the word fitness or workout, our minds often jump to images of six-pack abs or a sculpted figure. But fitness is so much more than just aesthetics, it is about holistic well-being. For Maitri, it became a pathway to healing. On days, when she felt helpless because of pain, workouts became her companion, giving her a sense of control.

“Strength training made me feel empowered, it was like a reminder that my body was capable of amazing things despite the challenges. Fitness also helped me manage my symptoms better, from reducing bloating to improving my overall energy levels.”

At some point in life, we have all heard those age-old sayings—“No pain, no gain” or “Skip exercise if you are on your period or have health issues.” But these are just myths that harm the body. Maitri Boda, who once was a high-energy go-getter when it came to fitness, now believes that it isn’t about pushing through pain but about listening to your body and nurturing it with care. “You don’t have to start with an intense workout. Even small movements, like stretching or going for a short walk, can make a difference. The key is to listen to your body and go at your own pace. Also, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Working with a trainer who understands your health will be helpful. Remember, fitness is about feeling good, not just looking good.”

“The narrative around fitness should be changed. Instead of focusing solely on aesthetics, we need to talk more about the mental, emotional, and physical benefits of staying active. At Squat Up, we emphasize functional fitness—how you move, how you feel, and how you can build strength for everyday activities. It is also important to create safe spaces where people of all body types feel welcome and supported, without the pressure of looking a certain way. Fitness should be about improving your quality of life, not fitting into a particular mold,” says Maitri Boda.

Building Squat Up: A woman’s grit in a man’s world

Being a woman in the fitness industry often comes with its own set of stereotypes and underestimations and Maitri Boda has faced them all. “People often underestimate women in fitness, assuming we don’t have the strength or knowledge to succeed in this space. I had to constantly prove myself and my vision for Squat Up. But the biggest challenge was balancing it all—managing my health while building a business and raising a child. It wasn’t easy, but every setback taught me resilience.”

Consistency is the key: Maitri Boda’s advice for women starting their health journey

When it comes to starting a fitness journey, the first step is often the hardest. Maitri understands this all too well. “Start small and don’t overthink it,” she says. “Health isn’t about drastic changes, it is about consistency. Whether it is committing to 10 minutes of movement a day or making one small change to your diet, every little step counts. Also, find a form of exercise that you actually enjoy. It doesn’t have to be the gym, try dancing, swimming, or even a sport like pickleball. And most importantly, be kind to yourself. Your health journey is personal, and it’s okay to go at your own pace. Just remember, progress is progress, no matter how small.”