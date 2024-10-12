Meet Dr Nivedita Pandey, who left US to make medical care accessible in Bihar

Gastroenterologist and hepatologist Dr Nivedita Pandey shares her medical journey from the US to Bihar, and how she's trying to make healthcare accessible.

With the rapid rise in health concerns, it’s crucial to focus on improving medical facilities in India, particularly in rural areas where access to quality healthcare may be limited. In these communities, the challenges can be significant, leaving many without essential care. Recognising this gap, Dr. Nivedita Pandey, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist, left the United States to return to India, motivated by a desire to make healthcare in Bihar accessible through telemedicine.

Pandey is one of the two people, including her husband Dr Chandril Chugh, she founded Dr. Good Deed Clinics in Bihar to meet the pressing healthcare needs of those often overlooked. Her commitment became especially important during the Covid-19 pandemic, when reliable medical advice was urgently needed. Having grown up in Bihar, she witnessed the medical challenges faced by rural communities, which inspired her to contribute to their upliftment. With 17 years of experience, Dr Pandey has established a distinctive presence in the medical field. In her recent interview with Health Shots for She Slays, the 43-year-old doctor shared insights into her inspiring journey.

Q. Tell us about your journey. From childhood, what shaped your desire to be in the medical profession – and why?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: I grew up in Bihar, and at a young age, I went to a boarding school in Nainital. Becoming a doctor was never on my mind, but a personal tragedy in the 10th grade changed my life. It was as if one day I woke up and decided I wanted to be a doctor. At 14, you don’t fully understand the reasons, but that event planted a seed in me. After working hard, I did well in my entrance exams and joined Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi. During my undergraduate years, I didn’t have a clear idea of what specialty I wanted until my fourth year. That’s when I became fascinated with liver disease and gastroenterology, and I knew I had found my calling.

Q. Was there a special reason you chose the gastroenterology and hepatology field?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: Yes, my interest sparked when I started reading about hepatology during my medical studies. I was fascinated by the liver and its complex functions. Gastroenterology also captivated me because it covers such a wide range—from the mouth to the anus, including the liver and pancreas. The gut is linked to so many aspects of health—our mood, personality, skin, and even hair. The saying “you are what you eat” rings true. I found the subject humbling and knew gastroenterology was the field I wanted to pursue.

Q. We are in the midst of roaring debates around the safety of women doctors in India, following the gruesome Kolkata incident. What have been some of the challenges you have faced or continue facing as a lady doctor in India?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: Medicine is generally gender-neutral; a doctor is a doctor, regardless of gender. But society does make being a woman in medicine more challenging, especially given the erratic hours we work. During my training at a government hospital, I faced security issues while moving patients through poorly lit corridors or between hospitals at night. While the challenges are real, we persevere because we are doctors first. As a female gastroenterologist in a male-dominated field, patients sometimes don’t take you seriously initially. However, I’ve found that being a woman in this specialty allows me to connect with female patients who are often embarrassed to talk about issues like bowel habits.

Q. Apart from your regular practice in Delhi, you have established the Dr Good Deed Clinic in Bihar. What sparked the idea, what is its aim, and how did this come into being?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: The idea for the Dr. Good Deed Clinic came from a deep desire to give back to society, especially in regions where healthcare is lacking. After practising in the US and India, we felt it was time to do something impactful. Bihar has its unique challenges, and we wanted to address those by providing accessible and affordable healthcare. The clinic aims to bridge the gap in healthcare access, particularly in rural areas, through telemedicine and in-person consultations.

5. Bihar is a region with its own unique set of healthcare challenges. What made you choose Bihar as the location for your ‘good deed’?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: I chose Bihar because it is where I grew up, and I am deeply connected to it. The healthcare challenges in Bihar are numerous, ranging from lack of access to trained medical professionals to insufficient infrastructure. Our clinic primarily operates in cities like Patna, but through telemedicine, we can reach much more remote parts of the state. Our modus operandi includes both in-person clinics and teleclinics, using digital tools to connect with patients, diagnose their conditions, and offer treatments.

Q. In your experience, what are some of the biggest misconceptions people have about healthcare in rural India, and how does your clinic work to address and correct these misconceptions?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: One of the biggest misconceptions is that rural healthcare is less important or less complex than urban healthcare. Many people also believe that only basic services are required. However, rural populations face a range of health issues, often compounded by delayed access to care. Dr Good Deed Clinic works to address this by offering a range of services that meet both basic and complex healthcare needs. We also focus on awareness, helping people understand their health better and seek timely care.

Q. Your comment on the power of digital media to provide healthcare access to people in India’s remote areas?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: Digital media has been a game changer for healthcare in remote areas. Through platforms like WhatsApp and Skype, we’ve been able to connect with patients in the remotest corners of the country. Telemedicine allows us to understand their concerns, prescribe medications, and follow up without the patient needing to travel long distances. We also use social media to spread awareness about preventive healthcare, making it easier for people to take control of their health without breaking the bank.

Q. In the ongoing brain drain from India, what made you leave medicine practice in the US and return to India? Was it a tough decision – and if yes, what made you stay resolute?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: Leaving the US wasn’t easy, especially because of the professional challenges we knew we would face in India. But my husband and I always thought about home. While we gained invaluable experience abroad, the pull to contribute to India’s healthcare system was strong. We also wanted to be closer to family. Professionally, it was a tough adjustment, but with an open mind, we accepted the challenges and have no regrets. It’s been incredibly fulfilling to contribute to the improvement of healthcare in our country.

Q. How is it to have your husband as your work partner? How do you balance your personal and professional life?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: Chandril and I have worked together for almost 17 years. We share the same values and goals, both professionally and personally, which makes it easier to work as a team. We complement each other’s strengths, and being married helps, as we can seamlessly balance our professional goals with our family life. It has been a blessing to have a partner who understands the challenges and joys of our shared work.

Q. Looking back, are there any moments or experiences from your career that were life-changing?

Dr Nivedita Pandey: Medicine is a humbling profession, and each patient brings new lessons. One experience that stands out is of a young girl from a remote part of Bihar. She was getting married and had suddenly fallen ill from overeating junk food in her excitement. Her family called our teleclinic in a panic, but we were able to diagnose and treat her remotely. A year later, her father visited our clinic with sweets, telling us his daughter had named her newborn after me, Nivedita. It was a touching moment and reminded me of the deep impact our work can have on people’s lives.