Best massage oils for couples: Top picks for a sensual and relaxing experience

Check out the best massage oils for couples in India to add an intimate massage experience to your personal life, and see the magic that unfolds!

Up for some sensual play with your partner? Well, dial up the intimacy meter in your room with the soft glow of candlelight, soothing sound of music and the fragrance of aromatic oils. Get your hands on the best massage oils for couples and let your hands and fingers glide over your partner’s skin, stimulating the most erogenous zones. After all, there is nothing quite like the magical power of touch to convey love, connection and intimacy!

Be it solo or partnered play, some of the best massage oils in India can be a treat for the senses. The libido-raising combination of scent and stimulation can turn the experience into a relaxing session. At Health Shots, we are all for the power of foreplay in spicing up things in the bedroom. So, we decided to make it easier for you to choose the best body massage oils for couples to destress, and turn up the heat.

Top picks of the best massage oils for couples

1. MyMuse Glow Arousing

If you’re looking to create your own intimate spa day at home, try the MyMuse Glow Arousing body massage oil. It is enriched with the intoxicating scents of natural flowers and Ylang Ylang essential oils. Its mix of Mogra, an age-old aphrodisiac, the stress-relieving Neroli, moisturising Grapeseed oil, fatigue-beating violet leaf, calming Ylang Ylang and hydrating Jojoba oil, make it a perfect choice to soothe the senses and add a seductive touch to the massage routine. It comes in two sizes – 30 ml and 100 ml – allowing users to sample it before wanting to go all the way.

According to user reviews, the fragrance of Mogra is strong enough to linger on for a long time, making it one of the best massage oils for couples. One user writes, “Glow Arousing is the perfect way to spice up your sex life. The oil is great for relieving stress and tension. The aphrodisiac scents really work! My partner and I loved using it together, and it has definitely become a staple in our bedroom.”

Another user who went solo with it, claims it sets the right mood as the scents awaken the senses. The moisturising properties of the oil are a win-win for the skin.

2. MyMuse Glow Relaxing

This is another magical massage oil for couples from the house of MyMuse, a personal wellness brand from India. As its name suggests, this oil may be a perfect indulgence if destressing is the aim of your couple massage session. Its combination of fragrances and oils aim at calming the mind and body, and preparing yourself for sensual play. This body massage oil comes with the goodness of Marjoram, an essential oil that promotes better blood circulation; Myrrh, an essential oil that supports skin health; Patchouli, known to promote relaxation; Cedarwood, which relieves stress; Frankincense to help fight premature ageing; Jojoba oil for hydration; and Avocado oil for moisturisation. Together, these ingredients make for a smooth sensory experience. Now imagine this gliding on your skin with the tender strokes of your partner’s hand!

User reviews indicate that MyMuse Glow Relaxing Oil is a winner for its all-natural ingredients. “It is free of nasties. I love that it doesn’t contain any glycerin, parabens, fragrances, or bad stuff. It’s safe to use on my skin,” adds a user. Another user adds: “It eases my body, unwinds my mind, and gets me in the mood.” What more can you ask for, then?

3. Sage Apothecary’s Lavender Mint Massage Oil

If you wish to set out on a passionate adventure in the bedroom, be ready to experiment with the best massage oils in India! Surprise your partner with a playful and seductive massage as a prelude to the final act. If you want to reap the benefits of pain-relief and pleasure together, try Sage Apothecary’s Lavender Mint Massage Oil. The enchanting scents of Mint and Lavender claim to give a calming and relaxing effect. Make your at-home spa day special with this oil that can release muscle tension and elevate the mood after a tough day. Free from artificial additives, it helps you stay tension-free about the way it may impact your skin. Its generous 500 ml quantity gives you ample supply for your bedroom antics!

Most Amazon users have given this massage oil a thumbs up for its good fragrance and absorption power. One user claims it’s a great after-bath oil to stay fragrant and moisturised for a long period, without being sticky.

4. Pristine Potions Premium Cupid Chocolate Massage Oil

There are scientific studies to prove that chocolate is an effective aphrodisiac. Eating it is one thing, but the aroma of cacao bean extract in a massage oil may just end up making you experience sexual ecstasy! This alluring massage oil for couples can be a wonderful romantic gift for a couple. It is enriched with cacao bean extract and vanilla bean extract, as well as sweet almond oil, sesame seed oil and jojoba oil. Its chocolate content has the power to stimulate the senses and awaken desire, bringing you and your partner close. Using just a few drops of this oil after a relaxing shower or before a steamy session between the sheets, can spice up things! What’s more? It promises to relax your mind and body and nourish the skin.

According to the brand, Pristine Potions Cupid Massage Oil is made of 100 percent pure cold-pressed oils and essential oil blends. It contains no chemicals, preservatives, paraffin, petroleum or mineral oils. Users who have given this product a five-star rating love it for its fragrance, its supple effect on the skin and seamless absorption.

5. AROMATICO Lavender Mint Massage Oil

Looking out for a seductive oil for your date nights? If a non-sticky, romantic massage oil for couples is on your mind, try AROMATICO Lavender Mint Massage Oil. Let the magic of aromatherapy, coupled with gentle stroking and kneading, work its magic in encouraging relaxation, reducing stress and promoting desire. While the nourishing properties of this oil will pamper your skin and give it a silky feel, its mint element will act as a relief for muscular tension and stiffness. All in all, this toxin-free massage oil can enhance your ‘we-time’ with your partner! Amazon users of this product are all for its value for money, quality and effectiveness!

What are the benefits of body massage for couples?

A body massage for couples is a sensory experience that can boost physical and emotional benefits. When two partners give each other a massage, it establishes a sense of intimacy and boosts the right happy hormones. This is also why choosing the best body massage oil for adults should be important.

1. Promotes relaxation

Indulging in a couples’ body massage boosts relaxation and reduces stress by stimulating the body’s nervous system. The act of touch releases endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators.

2. Improved circulation

Massage strokes may improve blood flow. When the strokes hit the right pressure points, it will send libido levels to a new high!

3. Muscle relief

A good body massage oil comes enriched with oils and fragrances that help to reduce muscle tension and alleviate soreness. Giving your partner the joy of pain relief can be an intimate and emotionally stimulating experience.

4. Improved skin health

Massage oils are especially formulated with vitamins and nutrients that may nourish the skin, keeping it hydrated and supple. Regular self-massage or couple massage can promote healthier skin by reducing dryness.

5. Increased intimacy

Giving and receiving massage not just boosts physical intimacy, but may also strengthen emotional intimacy between partners. It promotes greater understanding and is a wonderful non-verbal way to establish a deeper connection and express love and care.

6. Mood booster

Indulging in a relaxing activity is bound to release oxytocin, popularly called the love hormone. A rejuvenating sensual massage can boost the mood and promote a sense of joy and contentment. Overall, it can improve overall mental well-being by reducing cortisol levels and increasing calmness among couples who get a chance to focus on the present moment.

7. Improved communication

It is natural that when couples engage in massage, it requires enhanced communication. It will make them discuss preferences and boundaries, improving the way they express their desires and pleasures with each other. Additionally, it may boost understanding of each other’s needs and comfort levels.

8. Establishing trust

One of the relational benefits of body massage for couples is that touching and massaging a partner helps to build trust, boost feelings of safety and security, and establishes mutual respect.

9. Improves romantic and intimate life

A massage, among other activities, can add a spark to a couple’s romantic life. Introducing such exploratory elements can add a playfulness which tends to wear off as a relationship ripens. Want to keep the romance alive and exciting? Keep massaging once in a while!

10. Adds shared experiences

A healthy relationship is about doing things that you both enjoy, together! Adding a monthly body massage session for couples to your routine, will give you at least one cherished shared experience to enjoy.

Tips for a perfect oil massage for couples

* Be open: For starters, talk about it! Both partners should be on the same page about giving and receiving a massage. Any sense of discomfort will tend to play spoilsport. So, it may be best to probe your partner about their preferences and comfort levels, as well as pay attention to their reactions and adjust your actions accordingly.

* Choose the right oil: When you set out to choose the best massage oils for couples in bed, go for an oil that is natural, skin-friendly, and has a pleasant scent. Both partners should be comfortable with the choice of fragrance and oil. Check for any allergies beforehand to make sure the experience is not uncomfortable for anyone. You could also choose a different oil for each other.

* Create a perfect mood: A plain Jane massage may not be as intoxicating. But creating a relaxing environment with soft lighting, calming music, and a comfortable space, may take the intimacy to unimaginable levels.

* Don’t rush: Enjoy the experience and don’t rush it up. The slower it is, the better the process will be. When you engage fully with the experience and give your partner undivided attention, you will make the most of what a sensual body massage for couples can do!