10 shilajit resin brands to boost your stamina
Are you struggling with low energy or fatigue? Shilajit resin may be your solution. This Ayurvedic substance is packed with rejuvenating properties to restore energy levels and improve physical performance and cognitive function. It may also help in managing stress while improving mental clarity and focus. With its anti-aging benefits, Shilajit helps combat oxidative damage, supports a healthy immune system, and promotes the body’s natural detoxification process. If you want to enjoy the benefits of this Ayurvedic medicine, check out this list of shilajit resin options you can try.
10 shilajit resin brands that you can try
Here is a list of shilajit resin brands in India that you can include in your diet for health benefits:
1. Urjas Pure Himalayan Shilajit Resin (15g)
Urjas Shilajit Resin is a 100% natural extract sourced from the Himalayas. It contains 80% fulvic acid for energy, strength, stamina, and anti-aging benefits. Moreover, it may even enhance cellular nutrient absorption and improve endurance over time.
Specifications of Urjas Pure Himalayan Shilajit Resin:
Diet: 100% Natural & Vegetarian
Special feature: 100% Ayurvedic, formulated by expert doctors
Reasons to buy:
- High fulvic acid
- Boosts strength, stamina, and overall vitality
- Free from artificial preservatives
Reasons to avoid:
- Requires 3-6 months of consistent use for best results
- Smaller quantity
Why choose: You may choose this resin as it focuses on purity and potency. Moreover, it is free from additives or artificial substances.
Customer feedback: Customers found it effective for stamina and energy. They appreciate it for its purity and lack of preservatives.
2. UPAKARMA Pure Shilajit Resin (20g)
Try this shilajit resin as it is a 100% Ayurvedic and lab-tested resin that may enhance strength, stamina, muscle mass, and immunity. The brand claims that the product undergoes NABL-certified lab testing for purity. Moreover, it is recommended for post-workout recovery.
Specifications of UPAKARMA Pure Resin:
Item form: Resin
Special feature: NABL tested
Reasons to buy:
- 100% pure and Ayurvedic
- NABL lab-tested for safety and quality
- Trusted by fitness experts
- 20g packaging offers more value
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users found the smell unpleasant
- Mixed opinions on value for money
Why choose: With extensive global sourcing and multiple quality checks, UPAKARMA may ensure purity and effectiveness for daily wellness.
Customer feedback: Customers appreciated its purity and energy-boosting effects. However, some complaints about empty bottles and smell.
3. Trivang Pure Original Himalayan Shilajit Resin (20g)
Sourced from the Himalayas, Trivang Shilajit may be a good shilajit resin for women as it undergoes a traditional filtration process using Triphala extract. Moreover, it is effective in boosting stamina and strength in both men and women.
Specifications of Trivang Pure Original Himalayan Shilajit Resin:
Diet: Vegetarian
Special feature: Traditional filtration process
Reasons to buy:
- Traditional Ayurvedic filtration
- Contains essential minerals and fulvic acid
- Dissolves easily
Reasons to avoid:
- Some customers found the quantity insufficient
- Higher price
Why choose: You may choose this resin for its purification method that helps retain essential nutrients.
Customer feedback: Customers liked the taste and dissolvability. Many found it effective for energy and strength. However, some felt the price was high for the quantity.
4. NUTRiHERBS Shilajit Resin Ashwagold (10g)
Try shilajit resin for health benefits. It contains a blend of Himalayan Shilajit, Ashwagandha, and Swarna Bhasma to enhance stamina, build muscle and get relief from stress. Moreover, the product is ideal for gym-goers and those seeking holistic wellness.
Specifications of NUTRiHERBS Ashwagold:
Diet: Vegetarian
Special feature: 100% pure Himalayan shilajit resin
Reasons to buy:
- Combination of Shilajit and Ashwagandha for added benefits
- Supports post-workout recovery and mental clarity
Reasons to avoid:
- Small 10g packaging
- May not be suitable for those looking for pure Shilajit
Why choose: You may choose this resin as it comes with added Ashwagandha and Swarna Bhasma for muscle recovery, stress relief, and energy boost.
Customer feedback: Customers liked the combination of herbs for overall well-being. They found it effective for increasing stamina.
5. Neuherbs Shilajit Resin (20g)
This resin contains 75% fulvic acid and 84+ trace minerals to support endurance, stamina, and strength. Moreover, it is lab-tested for heavy metals and purity, which makes it safe to use.
Specifications of Neuherbs Resin:
Diet: Vegetarian
Special feature: NABL tested
Reasons to buy:
- High fulvic acid content
- Lab-tested
Reasons to avoid:
- Some customers had concerns about its authenticity
- Mixed feedback on taste
Why choose: You may opt for this resin as it is lab-tested for purity and high fulvic acid concentration. Additionally, it provides a safe and effective Shilajit for daily health benefits.
Customer feedback: Customers found it beneficial for stamina and muscle recovery. However, opinions are mixed on taste and natural ingredients.
6. TruHabit Original Himalayan Shilajit (20g)
TruHabit Original Himalayan Shilajit is a premium resin fortified with fulvic acid and over 80 trace minerals. Moreover, regular use may enhance stamina, brain function, and overall well-being.
Specifications of TruHabit Original Himalayan Shilajit:
Diet: Vegetarian
Special feature: Free from heavy metals
Reasons to buy:
- Helps with fatigue, brain function, and physical stamina
- Free from heavy metals and harmful chemicals
Reasons to avoid:
- Some customers reported residue left behind
- Mixed opinions on authenticity and price
Why choose: You may choose this resin for its traditional purification method. Moreover, it can provide a potent and natural energy boost.
Customer feedback: Customers noticed an improvement in stamina and mental clarity. They found it effective for reducing fatigue. However, some disliked the residue and had concerns about its authenticity.
7. LIONVEDA Original Himalayan Shilajit Resin (25g)
If you are looking for a certified gold-grade Shilajit, try LIONVEDA Original Himalayan Shilajit Resin. It is sourced from the highest Himalayan regions and undergoes nine purification rounds to ensure maximum quality.
Specifications of LIONVEDA Original Himalayan Shilajit Resin:
Item form: Resin
Special feature: Lab tested
Reasons to buy:
- Gold-grade purity
- A large 25g pack offers great value
- Ideal for post-workout recovery and daily vitality
Reasons to avoid:
- Some customers found the consistency too thick
- Higher price
Why choose: You may opt for this shilajit resin as it comes with 65+ years of Ayurvedic expertise and nine rounds of purification, which ensures the highest quality Shilajit resin.
Customer feedback: Customers appreciated the potency and energy boost. However, some had concerns about the price.
8. Zandu Pure Himalayan Shilajit Resin (20g)
Zandu Pure Himalayan Shilajit Resin may be a good option as it is a pure Ayurvedic Shilajit. It is designed for holistic wellness, stamina, and immunity support. Moreover, it follows minimal processing to retain its natural potency.
Specifications of Zandu Pure Himalayan Shilajit Resin:
Flavour: Honey
Primary supplement type: Magnesium
Reasons to buy:
- 100% vegetarian
- Free from preservatives
- Backed by 100+ years of Ayurvedic wisdom
Reasons to avoid:
- Some customers received broken or empty bottles
- Complaints about consistency and quality variations
Why choose: You may opt for this shilajit resin as it undergoes minimal processing and is a legacy of Ayurveda.
Customer feedback: Customers found it effective for energy and immunity. However, some experienced packaging issues.
9. Rasayanam Pure Original Himalayan Shilajit (20g)
Rasayanam Pure Original Himalayan Shilajit may a good shilajit resin option. It is a 4X concentrated Shilajit formula, which is sourced from the Gilgit mountains at 18,000 ft altitude. Additionally, it undergoes a 12-hour purification process for safety.
Specifications of Rasayanam Pure Original Himalayan Shilajit:
Flavour: Unflavoured
Diet: Vegetarian
Reasons to buy:
- Stronger than capsules and pills
- 4X concentrated for better absorption
- Heavy metals tested for safety
Reasons to avoid:
- May be too strong for some users
- Higher price
Why choose: With a unique concentration formula and stringent quality testing, Rasayanam ensures a highly potent Shilajit supplement.
Customer feedback: Customers found it effective for energy and recovery. However, some felt it was too strong for beginners.
10. Bold Care 100% Pure Himalayan Shilajit
Bold Care 100% Pure Himalayan Shilajit may be a good shilajit resin option. It contains a blend of Himalayan shilajit and organic minerals to improve brain function, energy levels and overall vitality. Rich in fulvic acid, 24-carat gold, nagori ashwagandha, black musli and gokshura, it may help to manage inflammation, reduces soreness post-workout and promote better sleep.
Specifications of Bold Care 100% Pure Himalayan Shilajit:
Diet: Vegetarian
Flavour: Unflavoured
Reasons to buy:
- Contains natural herbs
- Manage stress
- Boosts metabolism
- GMO-free
- No added preservatives
Reasons to avoid:
- The taste may not suit everyone.
Why choose: You may opt for this shilajit resin as it can improve cognitive function, boost stamina and enhance physical endurance.
Customer feedback: Customers like the effectiveness of this product. They even appreciate its taste.
What are the benefits of shilajit resin?
- Packed with fulvic acid, shilajit for women may enhance mitochondrial function, increase energy and reduce fatigue.
- Regular intake of resin may enhance physical endurance and strength.
- Shilajit resin may even help to improve brain function and boost focus. The International Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease found that shilajit can prevent several diseases, including Alzheimer’s.
- Shilajit contains antioxidants, which may help to fight oxidative stress and promote youthful vitality.
- Consuming shilajit resin may improve muscle recovery post-workout by reducing inflammation and supporting tissue repair.
How to choose shilajit resin?
1. Purity and authenticity: Choose 100% pure Shilajit resin without additives, fillers, or artificial ingredients. It should be lab-tested for heavy metals and contaminants.
2. Source: Opt for resin, which is sourced from the Himalayas, Altai, or Siberian mountains, as these regions produce high-quality resin rich in minerals and fulvic acid.
3. Fulvic acid content: Ensure the product contains at least 50-60% fulvic acid, which is the key bioactive compound responsible for its benefits.
4. Processing method: Prefer sun-dried or low-heat processed Shilajit to retain its nutrients. Avoid chemically processed or solvent-extracted versions.
5. Color and consistency: Authentic Shilajit is blackish-brown, sticky, and dissolves easily in warm water. If it is too hard, powdery, or overly liquid, it may be adulterated.
How should I store shilajit products to maintain their potency?
Shilajit should be stored in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and moisture. Keeping it in an airtight container can help preserve its potency and effectiveness over time.
Are there any side effects associated with Shilajit products?
While shilajit is generally considered safe for most people, some may experience mild side effects like digestive discomfort. It’s essential to consult a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are pregnant.
What are the health benefits of shilajit?
Shilajit is known for its numerous health benefits, including increased energy and stamina, enhanced cognitive function, improved nutrient absorption, and antioxidant properties. It may also support immune function and promote overall wellness.
What is the recommended dosage for shilajit capsules and powders?
The typical dosage ranges from 300 to 500 mg of shilajit per day for capsules and about 1-2 grams of powder. However, it is best to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines and consult with a healthcare professional for personalised recommendations.
