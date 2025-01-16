Republic Day Sale on Amazon: Get up to 60% off on air purifiers and water purifiers

Republic Day Sale on Amazon is still going! Enjoy huge savings with discounts and bank offers on home appliances like air purifiers and water purifiers.

Take your health game a notch higher with the Republic Day Sale on Amazon. Whether you want to eliminate allergens, dust, or harmful bacteria from your environment or ensure your family enjoys safe, contaminant-free water, these essential home appliances are a must-have for every home. With this Amazon Sale, upgrade your lifestyle while enjoying up to 60% off on top-rated brands and advanced models. From smart features to compact design, there is something to fit everyone’s needs and budget. Additionally, shoppers can also get an additional 10% instant discount with SBI Card and up to 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. With Day 4 deals, experience the difference clear air and water can make. So, don’t miss this chance to secure healthier living at unbeatable prices. {{{htmlData}}}

Republic Day Sale on Amazon India: Enjoy up to 60% off on the best water purifier for home

With the Republic Day Sale, you can enjoy safe drinking water. This sale gives you the chance to grab products from top-rated brands. While there are many options available, some of the best water purifiers in India include:

1. AO Smith Z9 Hot+Normal Water Purifier

With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, enjoy baby-safe, purified water. Get your hands on the AO Smith Z9 Water Purifier, which features 100% RO + SCMT double protection. Its 8-stage purification ensures chemical-free, clean water, while the MIN-TECH technology balances essential minerals. Dispense instant hot water at 45°C or 80°C with child lock safety. Save 55% more water and reduce waste with eco-friendly design. The 10L capacity and smart alerts for filter changes ensure convenience. Grab it now at 41% off during the Republic Day Sale!

Specifications of AO Smith Z9 Hot+Normal Water Purifier:

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification method: Reverse osmosis

Installation type: Countertop

2. Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier

The Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue) ensures safe, healthy hydration with 7-stage RO+UV purification and alkaline mineral enhancement. Its Immuno Shield Technology improves water pH (8-10) and adds essential minerals like calcium, copper, and zinc. The germicidal UV-C neutralises harmful microbes, while the revitaliser magnetises water for better absorption. Features include a smart interface with error alerts, a brass touch spout, and a membrane performance enhancer. With 3-way mounting and a 7L tank, it’s perfect for any water source. Enjoy 58% off this Republic Day Sale!

Specifications of Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier:

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 7 litres

Purification method: Reverse osmosis, UV, Alkaline

Installation type: Wall-mounted

3. Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper Tech Water Purifier

Experience superior 10-stage purification with RO+UV+UF technology for 99.99% virus reduction. The patented Active Copper Technology infuses immunity-boosting copper from the first drop. Water-saving technology helps reduce waste by up to 60%. The smart alerts system ensures timely maintenance, while the zero-pressure pump guarantees performance even at low pressure. So, get it for 50% off during the Republic Day Sale!

Specifications of Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper Tech Water Purifier:

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 6.2 litres

Purification method: RO, UV, MTDS

Installation type: Wall-mounted, countertop

4. KENT Grand RO Water Purifier

Ensure 100% pure water with Kent Grand RO + UV LED + UF + TDS control water purifier. If you are looking for the best water purifier under 10000, this may be one of the good options. This 8L capacity purifier removes impurities like arsenic and pesticides while retaining essential minerals. The built-in UV LED keeps stored water pure, and the wall-mountable design saves space. Ideal for tap, brackish, and municipal water, it purifies at 20 LPH. This water purifier may be one of the best options, available at 49% off during the Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of Kent Grand RO Water Purifier:

Capacity: 8 litres

Material: Plastic

Purification method: RO, UV

Installation type: Wall mount, freestanding

5. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Purifier

Enjoy 7-stage RO+UV+MF purification with HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Purifiet. This may be one of the best water purifiers in India as it comes with advanced 60% water-saving technology. The mineral enhancer cartridge enriches water with calcium and magnesium for great taste. Smartsense indicators alert filter expiry, ensuring uninterrupted safe water supply. With 10L storage capacity and high-speed purification, it is perfect for any household. Available at 60% off during the Republic Day Sale, so grab yours today!

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Purifier:

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 10 litres

Purification method: RO, UV

Installation type: Wall-mounted, countertop

Republic Day Sale: Grab the best air purifiers at up to 60% off

While the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers several popular brands at discounted prices, some of the best air purifiers in India are listed below.

6. Dyson TP10 Air Purifier Cool Gen1

Experience purified air with the Dyson TP10 Air Purifier. It may be one of the best home air purifiers as it features advanced Air Multiplier technology and HEPA H13 filtration to remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. This purifier cools you during summer, operates quietly in Night Mode, and provides 350° oscillation for whole-room coverage. The fully-sealed system captures gases and odors with activated carbon filters. With a sleek design, remote control, and two-year warranty, the TP10 is available at 16% off during the Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of Dyson TP10 Air Purifier:

Power source: Corded electric

Control method: Remote

Filter type: HEPA H13 Filter + Activated Carbon Filter

7. Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier

Renowned for its superior air purification, Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier uses 3-stage filtration. It claims to eliminate 99.99% of viruses, allergens, and harmful gases. The patented Anti-Virus Green True HEPA filter ensures extra protection while offering the longest filter life of 8,500 hours. Real-time air quality monitoring, silent operation, and a user-friendly design make it perfect for Indian homes. Enjoy 7 years of warranty and doorstep services. Grab it at 63% off during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Coway Airmega 150 Professional Air Purifier:

Power source: Electric

Filter type: Special green anti-virus true HEPA

Control method: Touch

8. Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711

Ideal for bedrooms, the Philips AC1711 purifies within minutes, removing 99.97% of particles as small as PM0.003. Its 360° air suction and NanoProtect HEPA filter may provide efficient and quiet operation. The smart air quality monitor also displays real-time AQI, ensuring optimal purification. With a compact design and low energy consumption, it’s perfect for home use. Enjoy 19% off this purifier during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon India.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier:

Power source: Corded electric

Filter type: HEPA

Control method: App, touch

9. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4

Ensure clean air in just seven minutes with Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4. This purifier features triple-layer filtration and 360° air intake to trap 99.99% of ultrafine particles. It uses negative ion technology to freshen the air while smart controls via the app keep you informed. Certified for allergy care, it operates energy-efficiently. Get 30% off on this air purifier during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier:

Power source: Corded electric

Filter type: HEPA

Control method: App, remote, voice

10. LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier

Purify spaces up to 350 sq. ft. with the LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier. It features a powerful H13 True HEPA filter that traps 99.97% of allergens, smoke, and dust. Its whisper-quiet operation ensures peaceful sleep at just 24 dB. Sleek in design, it fits seamlessly into any room and includes multiple filter options to suit your needs. Enjoy this award-winning product at 50% off during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier:

Power source: Corded electric

Filter type: HEPA

Control method: Touch

So, make the most out of the Republic Day Sale and get air purifiers and water purifiers at discounted prices.

Related FAQs What are the benefits of buying during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale? During the Amazon Republic Day Sale, enjoy massive discounts, exclusive deals, bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and cashback on top brands across categories like water purifiers, air purifiers, and more. Are water purifiers available at discounts during the Amazon sale? Yes, top brands offer significant discounts on RO, UV, and gravity-based water purifiers, along with warranty benefits and free installation services during the sale. Can I get discounts on air purifiers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale? Absolutely! Premium air purifiers from brands like Dyson, Coway, and Philips are available with up to 60% off, making this the best time to buy. Are bank offers available on water and air purifier purchases? Yes, Amazon offers a 10% instant discount with SBI Cards. Additionally, shoppers can also get up to 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.