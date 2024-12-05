Plum green tea night gel review: Is it worth the hype?

A healthy night skincare routine can enhance its health. Scroll down to read the detailed review of Plum Green Tea night gel.

With more people focusing on following a healthy skincare routine, night creams and gels have gained more popularity. They promise to boost hydration, nourishment and skin rejuvenation with regular use. One such product that claims to deliver all these benefits is the Plum green tea night gel. Known for its refreshing texture and claims to be ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, this gel offers a unique blend of ingredients. With our Health Shots Tried & Tested series, we bring you this detailed product analysis, helping you decide whether it fits your nighttime skincare routine or if you can give it a miss.

Product overview

The Plum green tea night gel is designed to provide deep hydration and address excess oil production. It comes in a gel-based formula to offer a non-greasy alternative to traditional creams. Besides this, it promises to replenish moisture while controlling excess oil. By focusing on offering vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly skincare solutions, this green tea night gel from Plum can be a good option for conscious consumers.

Key ingredients of Plum green tea night gel

The body goes through a natural repair mode after a hectic day at night. This gives you the perfect time to focus on your skin and allow it to rejuvenate overnight. Therefore, take a look at the Plum green tea night gel ingredients list:

1. Green tea extract: Known for its antioxidant properties, it can reduce inflammation and soothe skin. The Archives of Dermatological Research states that green tea can offer anti-inflammatory and anticarcinogenic benefits, which can work against several skin disorders.

2. Hyaluronic acid: It can hold water and provide long-lasting moisture to the skin, making it look plump and youthful. The Dermato Endocrinology mentions that HA can modulate skin moisture and offer anti-ageing benefits.

3. Witch hazel extract: This ingredient can control excess oil and tighten the pores. The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology states that witch hazel can improve skin barrier function.

4. Glycolic acid: It can exfoliate the skin, and reduce the appearance of dark spots, acne scars and fine lines.

5. Licorice: Known for its skin-brightening properties, it helps to even out skin tone by inhibiting melanin production. As per a study published in the journal, Antioxidants, licorice can offer anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing benefits.

Texture of Plum green tea night gel

After trying the Plum night gel, it won’t be wrong to say that it can work like magic on your skin. With its lightweight, gel-like texture, it can quickly absorb into the skin without leaving any greasy or sticky residue. Additionally, the gel-like consistency makes it appealing for people with oily or combination skin as it provides moisture without causing excess oil. Only a small amount of product is needed for full coverage as it spreads easily across the face. With its subtle and pleasant fragrance, it can make your skin feel cool, refreshed and rejuvenated.

Application of Plum green tea night gel

The application process for the Plum night gel is quite simple and easy. Start with cleansing your face before bedtime to remove all the impurities and makeup. Then, apply a thin layer of the gel on your face and neck for a non-greasy and fresh morning. Regular use can rejuvenate your skin after a long day, leaving it feeling refreshed and energized.

Benefits of Plum green tea night gel

1. Hydration: The primary benefit of the Plum night gel is to hydrate the skin. With the presence of ingredients like hyaluronic acid, this gel can effectively lock in moisture and leave the skin feeling soft, plump and hydrated.

2. Oil control: Perfect for people with oily skin, this night gel for face can control oil production. It contains green tea extract and witch hazel, which can regulate oil production and reduce excess sebum.

3. Acne control: With green tea extract, this night gel can prevent breakouts, and reduce redness and swelling. It can help calm irritated skin and prevent new breakouts.

4. Improved skin texture: Plum night gel can improve skin texture over time. It can lead to smoother and more even-toned skin by reducing the appearance of pores and soothing inflammation.

Who should use the Plum green tea night gel?

The Plum night gel is perfect for people with oily, combination and acne-prone skin. Moreover, it has a lightweight and oil-free formula that provides just the right amount of moisture without causing breakouts or leaving an oily finish. By controlling excess oil, it can prevent acne and hydrate the skin. While the gel offers hydration, it may not be suitable for very dry skin that requires richer, more emollient moisturizer. Additionally, people with sensitive skin should be cautious of the witch hazel as it may cause irritation.

Takeaway

While we feel, Plum green tea night gel can work wonderfully for the skin, it is still better to perform a patch test before applying it on your face directly. If you are looking for a skincare product that can rejuvenate your skin overnight. For those in need of a lightweight, oil-controlling moisturizer that provides hydration and helps prevent breakouts, Plum night gel is worth considering.