Jivo vs Gaia: Which is better olive oil for cooking?

Olive oil is a popular cooking oil due to its health benefits, rich flavour profile, and versatility. Packed with healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, this best cooking oil makes for a good heart-healthy alternative to other cooking oils. Among all available options, Jivo Extra Light Olive Oil and Gaia Extra Light Olive Oil may be good choices. The cooking oils claim to add natural flavour to food, have high smoke points, and are suitable for Indian cooking. However, choosing between the two may get a little trickier. So, if you are unsure which one to choose, this comparison guide is just for you.
Jivo Olive Oil Extra Light is a versatile cooking oil designed for daily use. It is especially suitable for high-heat cooking like frying, roasting, and baking. With a mild flavor and aroma, it may enhance the natural taste of dishes without overpowering them. This olive oil for cooking contains antioxidants and low saturated fat, which makes it a heart-healthy cooking oil.
Gaia Extra Light Olive Oil may be an excellent choice for cooking, with a focus on health and affordability. This olive oil for health is ideal for a wide range of cuisines, including traditional Indian recipes. Known for its zero cholesterol content and low saturated fat, it claims to offer a delicate flavor that complements various dishes without overshadowing their natural taste.
Jivo Extra Light Olive Oil has a neutral taste and light aroma, making it perfect for everyday cooking. It does not alter the flavor profile of dishes, ensuring the natural ingredients shine. With its smooth texture, it is easy to handle during cooking processes like frying and sautéing.
Gaia olive oil has a slightly fruity and grassy undertone. This olive oil for cooking is balanced with a light and subtle taste, which makes it versatile for both cooking and raw uses, such as drizzling over salads. The oil is thin and absorbs quickly, which may help to enhance the crispness of fried foods.
This olive oil for cooking is packaged in a durable 5-liter tin, which ensures it remains fresh and protected from light. This may help to preserve its nutrients and flavor. The tin packaging is convenient for bulk storage and minimizes waste.
Gaia’s olive oil comes in compact 1-liter bottles (pack of 2). These bottles are lightweight, easy to handle, and ideal for smaller households or frequent use. The packaging is practical for maintaining freshness and portability.
Primarily made from high-quality olives, Jivo oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, antioxidants, and vitamin E. It contains low saturated fats, making it suitable for a balanced diet.
Gaia’s oil is packed with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, along with essential vitamins like E. It also boasts a blend of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
This olive oil for cooking from Jivo is priced at ₹2,856 for a 5-liter tin. It claims to offer excellent value for bulk users, making it ideal for larger families or frequent cooks.
Available for ₹1,480 for a 1-liter bottle (pack of 2), Gaia olive oil may be an affordable option for smaller households or those new to using olive oil.
Jivo olive oil review is mostly positive. Customers praise Jivo for its versatility and light flavor, which suits a variety of dishes. Its health benefits, such as reduced cholesterol and heart health support, are widely appreciated. Some users have mixed feedback on its aroma, but overall, it is deemed worth the price.
Gaia receives positive reviews for its affordability and high-quality composition. Customers enjoy its balance of fruity, grassy, and peppery notes, along with its versatility in cooking. The virgin nature of this olive oil for skin and hair makes it suitable for culinary and beauty applications alike.
Both Jivo and Gaia Extra Light Olive Oils are excellent choices, offering unique benefits and features. Jivo stands out for bulk use and high-heat cooking, while Gaia is a cost-effective, versatile option for small-scale cooking and skincare uses. Your choice depends on your specific needs, budget, and cooking preferences.
The right cooking oils for heart health are those rich in monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids. These oils help lower bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and promote a healthier cardiovascular system.
Cooking oils high in saturated fats should be used in moderation, as they can raise LDL cholesterol levels and increase the risk of heart disease. For heart health, it is better to choose oils with healthier fat profiles, such as olive oil or avocado oil.
While selecting the right cooking oil, it is important to consider the high-temperature factors. In deep frying, the oil temperature can go above 170 degrees Celsius. It is better to use cold-pressed or extra virgin oils. Oils high in saturated fats, like ghee or coconut, are best for deep frying as they are more stable.
Using good quality cooking oils is important to prevent dangerous health risks. When cooking oils are heated, they reach the smoke, after which the oil starts breaking down, begins to oxidize, and releases free radicals. This can have a negative impact on health.
