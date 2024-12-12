The Derma Co vs Minimalist moisturiser for oily skin: Which one is better

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
Skipping moisturiser is a big no, even for people with oily skin. This skincare product not only hydrates the skin but also creates a protective barrier and leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and supple. When it comes to picking moisturisers for oily skin, The Derma Co and Minimalist are two brands that people often consider including in their skincare routine. These two brands stand out as promising contenders for effective hydration, skin barrier repair, and oil control. While both of them are dermatologist-tested, they differ in aspects like ingredients, texture, effectiveness, and more. This comparison guide will help you make an informed choice based on your skin needs.
The Derma Co moisturiser for oily skin can control sebum, boost hydration, and repair skin barrier. It contains a powerful blend of niacinamide, ceramides, panthenol, allantoin, and zinc PCA. This moisturiser claims to provide 24-hour moisturisation, unclog pores, reduce irritation, and strengthen the skin barrier. Its lightweight gel texture and oil-free formulation make it ideal for daily use.
Ideal for oily to combination skin, this Minimalist moisturiser may help repair the skin barrier and boost deep hydration. It includes a unique ceramide, cholesterol and fatty acid ratio of 3:1:1. This moisturiser also contains madecassoside, and ursolic acid, which can enhance skin recovery. Sourced with high-purity ceramides, it also contains aminobutyric acid (GABA) and aquaporin boosters for hydration. This is a dermatologically tested product that claims to reduce sensitivity while promoting overall skin health.
Both products feature high-quality, dermatologist-approved ingredients, but Derma Co. focuses on mattifying and oil control, while Minimalist prioritises deep hydration and sensitivity reduction.
This moisturizer has a lightweight gel texture that absorbs quickly, leaving a matte finish. It may feel refreshing on the skin and does not clog pores, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. You may use this moisturiser for face twice daily (morning and night) after cleansing and toning.
The Minimalist moisturiser has a creamy yet non-greasy texture, which spreads smoothly over the skin. It may provide an immediate boost of hydration. YOu may use it in the morning and evening after serums.
This moisturiser for skin may help in regulating excess oil and prevent acne breakouts. With regular use, it may minimise shine and promote a more balanced complexion. It contains niacinamide and zinc PCA, which work together to fade dark spots and control sebum. The presence of ceramides may help to strengthen the skin barrier for long-term benefits.
Minimalist’s formula may effectively repair damaged skin barriers and hydrate the skin deeply. This moisturiser claims to mimic the skin’s natural structure, ensuring optimal recovery. It may help to reduce irritation and sensitivity within two weeks of application and give you a softer, more supple skin.
Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, the Derma Co moisturiser may help control excess oil and prevent breakouts. Its oil-free and fragrance-free formulation ensures it’s gentle on sensitive skin.
It is one of the most perfect moisturisers for oily skin as it claims to repair weakened skin barriers or sensitivity issues. Packed with hydrating and calming ingredients, it may help to leave your skin feeling smooth and supple.
Users of the Derma Co moisturiser like the oiliness, lightweight, and greasiness of the product. They mention that this moisturiser is good for oily skin, doesn’t feel heavy, and absorbs easily. Some also like how it boosts hydration, reduces pores size and texture.
Users of the Minimalist moisturiser for skin like the quality of the product. They appreciate how it can boost hydration and add glow to the skin along with tackling irritation, itching, and burns. While some are happy with its absorbing power, others have mixed opinions on the stickiness and scent.
The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser is cost-effective as it is priced at Rs 385 for a 100-gram pack. It is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, with the added benefit of niacinamide for mattifying effects and 24-hour hydration, making it a great value for money.
The Minimalist 0.3% Ceramide Face Moisturiser is priced at ₹569 for a 50-gram pack, making it suitable for those looking for deep moisturisation and barrier repair for oily to combination skin.
Both moisturisers for oily skin are excellent choices for oily and acne-prone skin, but your decision should depend on your specific needs. Choose The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser if you want a lightweight, mattifying formula that can control oil, prevent breakouts, and fade dark spots. You may opt for Minimalist 0.3% Ceramide Face Moisturiser if your primary concerns are hydration, sensitivity reduction, and long-term skin barrier repair.
Ultimately, both products deliver impressive results and are dermatologist-approved, ensuring safe and effective skincare.
Moisturisers are essential as they can help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles, improve hydration levels and boost skin radiance. They can also provide a cooling effect to your skin and reduce itching.
You should use a moisturiser every day whenever your skin feels dry. Apply it after every wash to make your skin feel hydrated and lock in moisture.
It depends on skin type and preference. For dry skin, oil-based moisturisers work best, while for oily skin, gel or water-based moisturisers are beneficial.
It is a good idea to use a moisturiser that contains SPF as it can provide additional protection against sun damage. When you need to be out in the sun for an extended time, apply broad-spectrum protection sunscreen after your moisturiser.
