Minimalist vs. Plum: Which serum is more effective for frizzy hair?

Are you confused between Minimalist and Plum serum for frizzy hair? Scroll down to know the difference and which one you should include in your haircare routine.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Managing frizzy hair can feel like a constant battle. No matter how much you try to tame them, they never stay in a place. Using a serum for frizzy hair is one of the most effective ways to smoothen hair cuticles, seal in moisture, and create a shiny, sleek finish. This makes each strand less likely to puff up in the presence of humidity or dryness. When choosing hair serum for dry and frizzy hair, confusion often arises between Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum and Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum. Both brands promise to control frizz but use different approaches. If you are unsure whether to go for Minimalist or Plum, this guide is for you.

1. Serum for frizzy hair: Product overview

Minimalist SPF 30 hair serum:

Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum is a lightweight leave-in serum that is suitable for all hair types. This hair serum for women claims to offer sun protection properties, offering SPF 30 that will shield your hair from harmful UV rays that can cause damage and brittleness. It contains a blend of keratin, ceramides, and argan oil, which helps in reducing frizz, strengthening hair, and providing nourishment.

B0CX56YRMS

Plum coconut & squalane hair serum:

Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum is a nourishing serum that can target dry, dull, and frizzy hair. It contains natural ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil, and squalane that can provide instant shine and smoothness to hair. The brand claims that this product is free of harmful chemicals like parabens and phthalates and it is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. This hair serum for frizzy hair promises to provide a glossy, frizz-free finish while also delivering nourishment and hydration.

B0BVZ73HBN

2. Serum for frizzy hair: Texture

Minimalist SPF 30 hair serum:

The Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum has a lightweight texture that feels almost like a fluid gel. It is easy to apply without feeling too greasy or heavy. This serum for damaged hair can absorb quickly into the hair, leaving a soft, smooth finish without weighing down the strands. It may be an excellent choice for those who need lightweight hydration and frizz control without a heavy, greasy feel.

Also Read: Moisturizer for dry skin: Cetaphil vs CeraVe cream

Plum coconut & squalane hair serum:

The Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum has an oily consistency. It contains ingredients like coconut and almond oils. This lightweight and non-greasy serum has a silky texture, making it easy to apply and spread evenly throughout the hair. It claims to add a noticeable shine to the hair and may work as a detangler for smoother, more manageable locks.

3. Ingredients of serum for frizzy hair

Minimalist SPF 30 hair serum:

1. Keratin: Keratin is a protein that helps repair damaged hair, while ceramides work to strengthen the hair cuticle and retain moisture.

2. Ceramides: This serum for frizzy hair contains ceramides that can reinforce the hair’s natural moisture barrier, preventing dryness and brittleness.

3. Argan oil: Known for its ability to hydrate and restore hair’s natural softness and shine, argan oil may provide intense nourishment, leaving hair soft, shiny, and manageable.

4. SPF 30: It can protect your hair from harmful UV rays, preventing color fading, dryness, and brittleness.

5. Isostearoyl hydrolyzed keratin: Sourced from Seiwa Kasei (Japan), this high-purity keratin may help in strengthening and repairing damaged hair.

A suggestion for you:

B0BS1V2W98

Plum coconut & squalane hair serum:

1. Coconut Oil: Known for its ability to nourish and moisturise the hair while preventing protein loss, it may reduce protein loss and helps restore damaged hair.

2. Squalane: It can help prevent moisture loss and reduce frizz by creating a protective layer on your hair.

3. Almond oil: It is rich in fatty acids, which can promote hair strength and reduce breakage. This ingredient can also help to soften and smooth hair while providing repair to brittle and weak strands.

4. Vitamin E: It can offer antioxidant protection to hair prevent further damage and promote overall health.

5. Fragrance-free formula: This ingredient is ideal for those who are sensitive to scents or those who prefer a natural, unscented product.

Also Read: Your guide to hair serums: Unlock silky, shiny and healthy hair

4. Serum for frizzy hair: Formulation of the products

Minimalist SPF 30 hair serum:

Minimalist hair serum combines scientific precision with powerful, high-quality ingredients. The inclusion of SPF 30 is a standout feature, making this serum for frizzy hair an excellent choice for those who spend a lot of time outdoors and want added protection against UV damage. The formula also claims to target hair repair and ensure it works on a deeper level to prevent further frizz and damage.

Plum hair serum:

Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum claims to be free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. It promises to cater to people who prefer cruelty-free, vegan hair care products. This serum for frizzy hair promises to focus on providing immediate shine, softness, and frizz control while nourishing the hair with plant-based oils and squalane. It may be a good choice for those looking for a more eco-friendly option that still delivers great results.

A suggestion for you:

B0CH8HYZQV

5. Effectiveness of serum for frizzy hair

Minimalist hair serum:

When it comes to effectiveness, Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum claims to provide long-lasting frizz control while also repairing and strengthening the hair. Its deep nourishment and UV protection can help to shield your hair from sun exposure or environmental pollutants. It contains keratin and ceramides that help to improve hair texture over time, making it smoother, softer, and more manageable. For people dealing with both frizz and hair damage, this serum claims to offer impressive results.

Plum hair serum:

The Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum is highly effective in taming frizz and adding an instant glossy shine. It promises to provide smoothness and softness right after the first application. With regular use, this serum for frizzy hair may help nourish and restore moisture. However, this serum does not offer UV protection, which may be a consideration for those who need extra sun defense.

A suggestion for you:

B093LMJFVH

6. Benefits of using serum for frizzy hair

Minimalist SPF 30 hair serum offers multiple benefits, including:

1. Frizz control: It can help to reduce frizz and flyaways, giving hair a smooth, polished finish.

2. UV protection: This serum for frizzy hair combines SPF 30 to protect from sun damage. This can prevent color fading and brittleness.

3. Hair repair: It contains keratin and ceramides that help to strengthen the hair cuticle, reduce damage, and promote healthier hair.

4. Nourishment: Packed with argan oil, it may provide deep hydration and leave your hair feeling soft and manageable.

Plum coconut & squalane hair serum provides these key benefits:

1. Frizz control: Plum hair serum claims to smoothen hair and eliminate frizz for a polished look.

2. Instant shine: This serum for frizzy hair may add a glossy finish to dull hair, making it look healthier.

3. Hydration: It contains coconut oil, squalane, and almond oil to provide essential moisture to dry, frizzy hair.

4. Detangling: Regular use of this serum for dry, damaged hair may help to detangle hair, and reduce breakage during hair styling.

A suggestion for you:

B0D44H2ZKH

7. Suitability for hair

Minimalist hair serum for frizzy hair:

Both serums are suitable for all hair types, but the key differences lie in their additional benefits. Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum is ideal for those with sun-damaged hair or people who frequently spend time outdoors. It may be great for people with damaged or dry hair due to its restorative ingredients.

Plum hair serum:

Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum is perfect for those seeking a more natural and nourishing solution. It is especially effective for people with dull or dry hair who need an instant shine boost and hydration.

8. Serum for frizzy hair: Price comparison

Minimalist hair serum:

The Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum is priced at Rs 569 for a 50 ml bottle. While it may be a little more expensive, the added benefits, such as hair repair and protection from the sun, make it a valuable investment.

Plum hair serum:

The Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum is priced at Rs 400 for a 75 ml bottle. It is relatively affordable and offers good value, especially considering the high-quality natural ingredients and the instant results it provides. This serum is a great budget-friendly option for those who want a nourishing serum without breaking the bank.

A suggestion for you:

B0C9T6JJT9

9. Serum for frizzy hair: User experience

Minimalist hair serum:

Users appreciate the effectiveness of Minimalist hair serum in managing frizzy hair, making it more controllable and healthier-looking. The texture is well-liked, with some customers enjoying the stickiness. However, a few feel the this serum for frizzy hair is overpriced and dislike its unpleasant smell.

Plum hair serum:

Users love the softness, smoothness, and shine of Plum hair serum. Many appreciate the fragrance, but some feel it doesn’t moisturise their hair and even worsens its condition. Some have also reported issues like bottle leakage and inconsistent shine.

Serum for frizzy hair: Which one is better between Minimalist and Plum?

Both the Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum and the Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum can be good choices for taming frizzy hair, but they cater to different needs. If you are looking for a serum for frizzy hair that offers both frizz control and sun protection, the Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum may be the right choice. Its combination of keratin, ceramides, and UV protection makes it perfect for those with hair exposed to the sun or environmental damage.

On the other hand, if you prefer a more natural, vegan anti-frizz serum that focuses on deep hydration, shine, and frizz control, the Plum Coconut & Squalane Hair Serum may be a fantastic option. This serum for frizzy hair is ideal for people seeking an eco-friendly solution with nourishing oils that add softness and manageability to the hair.

Add the right serum for frizzy hair in your routine and enjoy smooth, sleek strands!

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs What does a hair serum do? Hair serums can help tame several hair-related concerns like, hair fall, excessive sebum production, hair thinning and premature greying. They may even lock in moisture, enhance hair density, prevent hair thinning and keep your scalp hydrated. Can I use hair serum daily? It depends on hair types and different concerns. Generally, it is considered safe to use it once daily for better hair health. How often should I use hair serums? Make sure that you apply hair serums after washing your hair. Overuse of hair serums may also lead to damaging effects like dryness, irritation, or sensitivity. So, make sure to apply 2-3 drops of hair serums on damp hair. Is serum good for hair growth? Hair serums cannot directly promote hair growth. But, they can enhance hair health, reduce breakage, and frizz, boost shine and protect against damage.