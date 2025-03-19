10 lavender essential oils to revive your summer-stressed hair

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
Summer—the season of breezy outfits, beach getaways, and endless outdoor fun. But let’s be honest—while summer is all about adventure, it can take a toll on your hair. The scorching sun, humidity, and heat styling can leave your hair feeling dry, frizzy, and lifeless. That is where lavender essential oil comes in, a natural powerhouse that nourishes, soothes and transforms your hair health. Packed with antioxidants and hydrating properties, this aromatic oil helps combat dryness, reduce frizz, and promote a healthy scalp. It can restore moisture, enhance shine and help you enjoy a relaxing self-care ritual, making it your go-to summer hair saviour!
A nourishing lavender essential oil can hydrate and nourish your hair. Check out these options to keep your strands smooth.
Are you looking for lavender essential oils? This 100% pure organic lavender oil may be a good choice as it can enhance hair and skin health. Extracted through steam distillation, this oil may reduce stress, and promote peaceful sleep.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers love this lavender oil for its divine fragrance. Many find it helpful for relaxation after a stressful day.
Get strong hair with the Exotic Aromas Lavender Essential Oil. This therapeutic-grade lavender oil is ideal for diffusers, humidifiers, and topical applications. Besides hair and skin health, you can use this for relaxation and stress relief.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Aromatherapy enthusiasts love the intense, long-lasting scent. Many appreciate the affordability and high quality.
Also Read: Essential oils guide: Find the perfect match for your skin type
Soulflower Lavender Essential Oil promises to support healthy hair growth. It is an organic and undiluted lavender oil with therapeutic benefits, including scalp nourishment, hair fall control, skin moisturisation, and relaxation.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers love the effectiveness of this lavender oil for hair in reducing hair fall and promoting baby hair growth.
Also Read: From hair growth to curing acne: 6 things lavender oil can do for your skin and hair
If you are looking for lavender essential oil, try this one from Naturalise. This pure, undiluted lavender oil is ideal for hair, skin, and relaxation. You can also use it for diffusers, bath therapy, or scalp massages.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the quality and price of this essential oil. However, packaging issues have been reported.
Earth N Pure Lavender Essential Oil is a therapeutic-grade lavender essential oil that supports better sleep, hair care, and DIY beauty products. Suitable for diffusers, pillow sprays and self-care routines, this essential oil is steam-distilled.
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers find it effective for sleep and relaxation. Some mention that it lasts around 7 months, but they find it slightly expensive for regular use.
Also Read: Looking for sunburn relief? Try lavender oil to soothe the pain
Naturoman Lavender Essential Oil is a pure and natural product. Suitable for skincare, hair growth, and aromatherapy, it promotes relaxation and relieves skin irritation.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the quality of this lavender essential oil but express concerns over unclear labelling.
Deve Herbes steam-distilled, 100% pure essential oil is known for its therapeutic benefits, including skincare, hair care, and relaxation. It is alcohol-free, solvent-free, and cruelty-free.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users recommend this lavender essential oil for its effectiveness in improving hair and skin health.
Also Read: Steer clear of dandruff with this easy-to-make lavender and peppermint hair oil
Homeda Lavender Essential Oil may be a good option for you. Suitable for hair growth, skin care, diffusers, and sleep improvement, this product is versatile.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers praise its effectiveness in controlling hair fall and enjoy its pleasant fragrance.
Suitable for hair growth, this pure and natural essential oil can offer a rejuvenating experience. Additionally, it may even offer relaxation, skin care, pain relief, and digestion.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Customers love the calming aroma and find it effective for relaxation and sleep.
Experience the soothing and therapeutic benefits of Nat Habit 100% Pure Lavender Essential Oil, extracted through steam distillation from Lavandula Angustifolia. This 100% pure, undiluted, and additive-free essential oil is perfect for aromatherapy, skincare, and hair care.
Reasons to buy:
Reasons to avoid:
Customer reaction: Users liked its effectiveness. They find it awesome.
Lavender oil benefits hair by promoting growth, reducing hair fall, and improving scalp health. Its antimicrobial properties help combat dandruff and scalp infections, while its soothing effects reduce itchiness and irritation. By balancing natural oils, these hair oil for hair growth can prevent dryness and excess oiliness. A study published in Toxicological Research states that lavender oil can increase hair follicles, thicken the dermal layer and boost hair growth. Additionally, its calming aroma relieves stress, which can reduce hair loss caused by anxiety and tension.
Pick the right lavender essential oil and keep your strands healthy!
Lavender oil boosts blood circulation to the scalp, strengthens hair follicles, and reduces breakage. Its antimicrobial properties also keep the scalp healthy, promoting thicker and healthier hair growth.
Dilute a few drops with a carrier oil like coconut or jojoba, massage into the scalp, leave for 30 minutes, then rinse with a mild shampoo for best results.
Yes, its antibacterial and antifungal properties help combat dandruff, reduce scalp irritation, and control excess oil production. It can keep the scalp balanced and flake-free.
Look for 100% pure, undiluted, steam-distilled lavender essential oil without additives. Ensure its therapeutic grade for maximum benefits and check for Lavandula Angustifolia as the key ingredient.
