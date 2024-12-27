Hand cream for women: Do’s and don’ts of buying the right one

A hand cream for women can work effectively to prevent dryness. Follow this buying guide to pick the right one for your skin type and needs.

Don’t make the mistake of ignoring your hands when it comes to skincare. Taking care of your hands is a great step to prevent them premature ageing, dryness, and more. Using a quality hand cream may replenish lost hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and protect your hands from further damage. However, when it comes to choosing a good hand cream for women, it is confusing to decide which one to pick from the wide variety of options in the market today. Here are some factors to consider in order to make an informed decision.

What is a hand cream?

When it comes to using a hand cream for women, this is not a luxury but a necessity. Frequent washing, exposure to environmental factors, and daily activities may strip your skin of moisture, leading to dryness, cracks, and irritation. “Using the right hand cream may help to nourish, hydrate, and protect the skin on your hands, says Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr Mikki Singh. These are packed with ingredients like humectants, emollients, and occlusives that lock in moisture, repair damage and form a protective barrier on the skin. A study published in the BMC Dermatology states that using hand creams immediately after each hand wash can improve skin dryness and roughness.

Benefits of using hand creams

There are multiple benefits of hand creams. “They may deeply hydrate the skin, preventing roughness and cracks caused by environmental exposure or washing your hands very often,” says the expert. A hand cream for women, especially if its one that is to be used during the winter, contains nourishing ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, or glycerin. This may help to repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture. Additionally, they may even provide protection against sun damage, soothe irritation, and reduce redness. As per the BMC Dermatology, regular use of hand creams can prevent dry and rough skin.

Hand cream for women: What is it made of?

When choosing the best hand creams, you must look for these skincare ingredients:

1. Glycerin

It may keep the skin hydrated. As per the British Journal of Dermatology, glycerin can help improve skin properties in diseases like xerosis, and impaired epidermal barrier function like atopic dermatitis. “This is a must while choosing a hand cream for women,” suggests Dr Singh.

2. Shea butter

It may provide deep nourishment and soften rough skin. As per the American Journal of Life Sciences, shea butter can provide sun-screening properties and act as a skin moisturiser.

3. Ceramides

A hand cream for women that contains ceramide can strengthen the skin barrier and lock in moisture. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology states that ceramides can improve barrier function.

4. Hyaluronic acid

It may help to lock in moisture, reduce wrinkles, and improve skin hydration and rejuvenation as per the Dermatologic Therapy. Therefore, make sure to check the ingredient list for hyaluronic acid when it comes to selecting a good hand cream for women.

5. Vitamin E

“It may help to protect against environmental damage,” says the expert. Vitamin E can also treat atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and ulcers and promote wound healing as per the Indian Dermatology Online Journal.

6. Aloe vera

There are many benefits of aloe vera, especially when it comes to skin care. It may help to prevent dryness, improve skin integrity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles as per the Indian Journal of Dermatology.

Ingredients to avoid when choosing a hand cream for women?

Here is what your ideal hand cream should not have:

Alcohol: A hand cream for women with alcohol may dry out the skin and exacerbate irritation.

How to choose a good hand cream for women?

Now that you know what ingredients to choose and avoid, it is time to pick the right hand cream for women.

1. Best hand cream for dry skin

When choosing a hand cream for dry skin, opt for rich, nourishing options. “Look for ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and repair the skin barrier,” suggests Dr Singh.

2. Best hand cream for oily skin

If you are looking for a hand cream for women with oily skin, choose lightweight, non-greasy formulas. Opt for mattifying ingredients like aloe vera or glycerin for hydration without clogging pores.

3. Best hand cream for sensitive skin

Sensitive skin can be tricky when it comes to choosing the right skincare products. “Look for hypoallergenic, fragrance-free creams with soothing ingredients like chamomile, oatmeal, or aloe vera to prevent irritation,” says Dr Singh.

4. Best hand cream for mature skin

Your face is not the only place where you can see fine lines and wrinkles. Taking care of your hands as you age is crucial. Select a hand cream for women with anti-aging ingredients like retinol, peptides, and antioxidants. They may help to boost collagen and reduce fine lines.

5. Best hand cream for normal skin

Go for all-purpose hand creams with balanced hydration, such as those containing natural oils and vitamins for everyday nourishment and protection. This is sure to give your skin all that it needs to remain soft and healthy. Make sure to use this cream frequently.

How to use a hand cream for women?

To enhance the effectiveness of a hand cream for women, it is essential to use it correctly. Follow these tips:

Start by washing your hands with soap or hand wash.

Dry your hands with a clean towel. Leave some water on them.

After that, apply a hand cream for women. Massage it and focus on dry areas and cuticles.

Add the right hand cream in your routine and keep it nourished.

