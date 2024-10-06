How to choose the best treadmill for your home gym

Buying the best treadmill for you depends on your specific needs such as why you want it, and how much space you have. Read on to know how to choose the right one.

A treadmill is the first thing that comes to mind while setting up a home gym. But with so many models out there, choosing the right treadmill can feel overwhelming. Many factors can help us determine the kind of treadmill we need. Choosing the right treadmill for you will depend on your specific needs, such as if you want to work out to stay fit, or if you are specifically training yourself for a cause. Working out on the treadmill can can cater to different fitness routines. Not only does it offer the flexibility of exercising indoors, but it also allows you to tailor workouts to your fitness goals.

How does a treadmill help in losing weight?

A treadmill is a great workout equipment that can help you reach your fitness goals. Besides aiding weight loss, this aerobic exercise machine can also provide you with an effective cardio workout. There are many different kinds of workout that you can do on a treadmill. For those who feel that the treadmill is just good for walking, it is important to note that you can even incorporate a treadmill workout into your high-intensity interval training (HIIT) routine. You may also adjust the difficulty levels thanks to the option of adding an incline. Walking on the treadmill is also a great cardio activity. It helps to improve your stamina, control your blood sugar, as well as helps keep fatigue at bay. A study published in the Journal of Neuroscience Nursing, observed that working out on the treadmill increased the fitness, endurance and physical performance of the participants.

What are the different kinds of treadmills available in the market?

There are several types of treadmills available in the Indian market, each with its unique features and benefits. Here are the main categories:

1. Manual Treadmills

These are powered by the user’s movement, rather than an electric motor, explains fitness expert Spoorthi S. They are generally more affordable and require less maintenance than motorized treadmills. However, they may not offer as many features or as smooth a running experience.

2. Motorized Treadmills

These are powered by an electric motor. These treadmills allow for a wider range of speeds and incline settings. They often come with pre-programmed workouts and features like heart rate monitoring. Motorized treadmills tend to be more expensive but provide a more versatile and comfortable workout.

3. Folding Treadmills

They are designed to save space by folding up when not in use. This makes them ideal for homes with limited space. Many folding treadmills still offer a range of features like incline settings and pre-programmed workouts.

4. Commercial Treadmills

Commercial treadmills are built to withstand heavy usage in gyms and fitness centres. They are typically more durable and have higher weight capacities than home treadmills. Commercial treadmills often come with advanced features like touchscreen displays and virtual training programs.

5. Curved Treadmills

Curved treadmills have a unique design with a curved running surface. They are powered by the user’s movement, providing a more natural and engaging running experience. Curved treadmills are often used for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.

Besides this, technology can also play a role in your decision-making. Many treadmills come equipped with pre-set workout programs to help with goals like weight loss or improving endurance. “Higher-end models often include Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreens, and app integration, giving you access to interactive workouts that can keep you motivated when your drive starts to dip,” says Spoorthi. A study, published in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology, states that listening to music while working out can help improve your performance. Check out how music can boost workout, and help you perform better.

How to choose the best treadmill for home gym?

When choosing a treadmill, consider factors like available space, budget, fitness goals, and desired features to make your decision. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind:

1. Purpose of Buying

First, think about how you’ll be using your treadmill. If you’re primarily walking, you won’t need a high-powered motor or the extra bells and whistles that runners might require. However, suppose you’re a runner or training for long-distance events, in that case, you’ll want a treadmill with a stronger motor, a longer deck, and superior cushioning to protect your joints during those high-impact sessions. Whether you’re walking, jogging, or running regularly will shape the treadmill that best fits your routine.

2. Choice of workout

If you enjoy variety in your workouts, a treadmill with incline settings can be a great addition. Most models offer an incline of 10-15%, simulating uphill running to boost calorie burn and intensity. Some advanced treadmills even have decline settings to mimic downhill running, which can be a helpful addition to your training. For runners, make sure the treadmill has a speed capacity of at least 10-12 mph to support interval training and faster-paced workouts.

3. Space

For those with limited space, foldable treadmills are a fantastic option. They’re designed to be stored upright, making them ideal for smaller homes or apartments. Look for a model that’s easy to fold and move around—it’ll save you both space and hassle. Check out other unique home gym equipment to see what you can add to get a gym-like workout at home.

Motorized treadmills with incline settings, cushioned running decks, and user-friendly controls are popular choices for home use. Look for treadmills with a motor power of at least 2 HP for a smooth and responsive workout, recommends Spoorthi.

How to start working out on a treadmill?

There are some points that one must keep in mind if we want to start using the treadmill, be it at home, or the gym. Here is what you should remember to do:

Wear proper shoes and clothing

Start slowly and gradually increase the intensity

Focus on good posture

Always use the safety clip

Stay centred on the belt

Avoid holding the handrails

Cool down properly after your workout

Keep children and pets at a safe distance

Don’t forget about safety—this is especially important if you’re pushing yourself to new levels. “Features like emergency stop buttons and handrails are essential for ensuring a safe workout, particularly during intense or high-speed sessions. These small but vital details can give you peace of mind while you’re working towards your fitness goals,” says Spoorthi. Check out our other tips to avoid injuries while working out.

What are the various types of training that you can do on a treadmill?

Here are the different types of workouts a treadmill can offer you.

Interval Training- Alternate between high-intensity bursts (e.g., sprinting) and lower-intensity recovery periods (e.g., walking). Great for improving cardiovascular fitness.

Hill Workouts- Adjust the incline to simulate running uphill, targeting leg muscles and increasing workout intensity.

Fartlek Training- Combine continuous running with speed bursts. For example, jog for 5 minutes, then sprint for 1 minute.

Steady-State Cardio- Maintain a consistent pace at low to moderate intensity for an extended period (30-60 minutes) to build endurance.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)- Short, intense efforts followed by brief recovery periods (e.g., 30 seconds of sprinting followed by 30 seconds of walking).

Endurance Runs- Focus on maintaining a steady pace over longer durations to build stamina.

Bodyweight HIIT- Incorporate bodyweight exercises like squats, between running intervals for a mix of cardio and strength training.

How to workout on a treadmill without hurting yourself?

Here is a quick step-wise guide on how to use the treadmill as a beginner:

Attach the safety clip to your clothing; it will stop the treadmill if you fall.

Begin with a warm-up at a slow pace before increasing speed or incline to avoid injury

Keep your head up and your eyes forward to maintain balance, avoiding distractions like looking down at your feet.

Use handrails only for balance if needed; relying on them can lead to poor posture and strain.

Always wait for the treadmill to come to a complete stop before stepping off to prevent falls.

Keep the area around the treadmill free of obstacles to avoid tripping hazards.

Gradually reduce speed after your workout instead of stopping abruptly, which helps stabilize your heart rate.

Where to get the best treadmills from?

Summary

When it comes to choosing the best treadmill for your home gym, it is important to understand the purpose behind your purchase. The best treadmill for you will depend on your specific needs—whether you’re walking for fitness, training for a race, or just trying to make the most of your indoor space. Besides this, it is also important to understand how to use a treadmill correctly, and where exactly to place your treadmill, so that you can minimise the risk of injury.

FAQs

What is the most effective treadmill workout?

Several workouts on a treadmill can help you. You may incorporate fast running intervals and jogging on a treadmill. You can also try a side-stepping workout, where you are running, walking as well as side shuffling. Besides this, running and walking on an incline alternatively can be helpful too.

What part of the body does the treadmill help?

The treadmill works on your leg muscles the most. However, it will also help you to work your abdomen, as well as back and arm muscles. Make sure to engage your core muscles while working out in the right posture.

How many minutes on the treadmill is effective?

A 30-45 minute workout is enough on the treadmill. However, if you are just starting, begin slow.