Hair removal creams: How to choose the right one for your skin type

Do you want to save yourself from bearing the pain that comes with waxing? If yes, hair removal creams can be your saviour. This potent skincare product can help you get rid of unwanted hair without any pain within minutes. It promises to provide smooth and hair-free skin without the hassle of waxing or the dreaded razor burn. These creams work by breaking down the protein structure of hair, allowing easy removal of hair from the skin’s surface. Unlike shaving, which may often lead to cuts and irritation, hair removal creams minimise the risk of nicks and bumps. But finding the right product is the real challenge. With an array of options out there, how do you find the one that won’t turn your dream of getting that silky, soft-touch into a nightmare? Different ingredients cater to different skin types and needs. So, if you are also unsure about which hair removal cream to choose, this guide can be helpful. Follow these expert-backed step-by-step tips to pick the right one.

What are hair removal creams?

Hair removal creams or depilatories are one of the most popular skincare products, offering quick and effective solutions for unwanted hair. Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor says, “Hair removal cream is thick in consistency. This substance works by breaking down the protein in one’s hair and removing it from the skin. Loaded with thioglycolic acid, which breaks down the keratin protein in hair and further weakens it, this cream can wipe off the hair without any difficulty.”

The application process of hair removal cream is simple. Besides their ease of use, they can also provide long-lasting results by dissolving hair at the root level. Available in various formulations, hair removal creams can help to minimise irritation. A study published in the Journal of International Development states that an ideal hair removal cream should be odourless or good odour, quick, effective, non-irritant and non-staining.

What are the benefits of hair removal creams?

Hair removal creams offer several benefits, one of them being their ease of use. Because of their simple application process, this skincare product can be used at home, saves time, and money and allows you to enjoy a painless hair removal process. They are designed to minimise the risk of irritation and provide smooth and hair-free skin. Dr Rinky Kapoor states, “These creams claim to remove the hair safely and often from hard-to-reach places, making the process hassle-free.” Most of these products are made with soothing ingredients, which may reduce skin irritation and enhance the overall experience. For those with busy schedules, hair removal creams offer a convenient way to get smooth skin. The Journal of International Development states that hair removal creams dissolve hair without causing a mess, don’t damage the skin and help to remove hair below the surface of the skin.

Ingredients of hair removal creams

1. Thioglycolic acid: It helps to break down the protein structure of hair by weakening hair bonds. It offers a painless and quick alternative to traditional methods like shaving or waxing. The Journal of International Development states that this acid is the active ingredient that can break the disulfide bonds in keratin and remove hair.

2. Glycerin: This humectant helps draw moisture out of the skin to keep it hydrated. Dr Rinky Kapoor suggests using a hair removal cream that contains glycerin. The American Academy of Dermatology Association states that glycerin can improve the skin’s barrier function and keep the outer layer hydrated.

3. Tulsi: This plant contains antibacterial properties and can help to add glow to skin as per the Journal of International Development. It may also help protect the skin from irritation, and infection, promote skin health and leave your skin feeling rejuvenated.

4. Neem: Known for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory qualities, neem can help to reduce the risk of infections and soothe the skin. The Journal of International Development states that neem can reduce dark spots, blemishes and redness.

5. Papaya: Packed with an enzyme called papain, it can help to dissolve dead skin cells and weaken hair follicles. It can break down the hair follicles, prevent the hair from regrowing and moisturise the skin, as per the Journal of International Development.

6. Turmeric: It is packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Its presence in hair removal creams can help to soothe skin and prevent irritation. The Journal of International Development states that turmeric extract can stop hair growth or slow down hair growth.

7. Ginger: It contains warming and stimulating properties that may help to enhance blood circulation. Ginger may also help to soothe the skin, reduce discomfort during application and preserve the skin’s collagen.

What ingredients to avoid in a hair removal cream?

Apart from effective ingredients, some hair removal creams also contain harmful ingredients that may cause irritation or allergic reactions. “Avoid products with parabens, sulphates, artificial fragrances, alcohol, silicones, phthalates, and formaldehyde,” suggests the expert. These ingredients can disrupt hormone function, lead to skin sensitivities, and irritation and trigger allergic reactions. They may also cause dryness, strip the skin of its natural oils, clog pores, and lead to breakouts and other skin issues. Opting for a hair removal cream with natural ingredients ensures a safer experience, minimising the risk of discomfort and promoting healthier skin.

How to choose the best hair removal creams?

1. Best hair removal cream for dry skin

People with dry skin should choose a hair removal cream that can boost hydration and nourishment along with simplifying the hair removal process. Dr Rinky Kapoor suggests choosing a cream that contains moisturising ingredients like glycerin, shea butter and coconut oil. These ingredients may help maintain the moisture level of the skin and minimise irritation. Make sure to avoid products with harsh chemicals or alcohol as they may dry out the skin even more.

2. Best hair removal creams for oily skin

When looking for a hair removal cream for oily skin, opt for products that can control excess sebum. Look for ingredients like papaya extract or salicylic acid as they may help to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. The expert says, “Use zinc oxide-based hair removal creams.” Avoid heavy creams that may further clog pores and exacerbate oiliness.

3. Best hair removal creams for sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, opt for creams that are specially formulated to reduce irritation. Look for ingredients like aloe vera, suggests the expert as it may calm the skin and provide relief from redness. Avoid harsh chemicals, fragrances or parabens and always conduct a patch test.

4. Best hair removal creams for normal skin

People with normal skin have the flexibility to choose from a wider range of options. They can choose a standard depilatory cream that contains the active ingredient thioglycolic acid. Look for products that suit your needs and can also enhance hydration.

5. Best hair removal cream for combination skin

Individuals with combination skin require a balanced formulation. So, look for products that are gentle yet effective on both oily and dry areas. Opt for hair removal creams that contain ingredients like aloe vera and turmeric.

How to use a hair removal cream?

To get the most out of a hair removal cream, it is important to use it correctly. Dr Rinky Kapoor suggests a few tips for using the hair removal cream:

Step 1: Start by cleaning your skin properly to remove any oil, lotion or makeup.

Start by cleaning your skin properly to remove any oil, lotion or makeup. Step 2: Then, apply the cream evenly and avoid rubbing too hard. Apply a thick layer of the cream.

Then, apply the cream evenly and avoid rubbing too hard. Apply a thick layer of the cream. Step 3: Now, wait for 10 to 15 minutes and allow the cream to dry.

Now, wait for 10 to 15 minutes and allow the cream to dry. Step 4: Then, try removing a small patch of hair. If the hair comes out easily, then wipe off the cream with a damp washcloth or spatula.

Then, try removing a small patch of hair. If the hair comes out easily, then wipe off the cream with a damp washcloth or spatula. Step 5: Rinse your skin with water and apply a moisturiser.

What aftercare steps should you follow after hair removal?

To ensure that your skin feels soft and smooth after using the hair removal cream, it is important to follow certain aftercare practices. Dr Rinky Kapoor suggests avoiding hot water showers and sun exposure. “You can also apply an expert-recommended moisturiser on an immediate basis after hair removal or go for aloe vera gel to reduce skin inflammation,” says the expert. If you notice any rashes or bumps, use a cold compress and try to wear loose-fitted clothes.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Is it safe to use hair removal creams?

Using a hair removal cream is generally safe when used as directed. Make sure to do patch tests first to check for allergies. Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor suggests not to use it on the bikini line as they can irritate down there. You may also consult a dermatologist for better guidance as they can suggest the right product, considering the skin history, allergies and more.

Is hair removal cream better than shaving?

Yes, hair removal creams are better than shaving. They can dissolve the hair at the root and provide longer results and smooth skin. Unlike shaving, which can lead to nicks and irritation, these creams minimise the risk of cuts and bumps. Packed with soothing ingredients, hair removal creams can nourish the skin.

