Steel-cut, rolled, or instant: Pick the best oats for health benefits

The best oats can be a perfect breakfast option, keeping you fuller for longer. Follow this buying guide to pick the right one.

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Starting your day on a healthy note can keep you energised and enhance your productivity. The best way to do so is by consuming healthy breakfast, including oats as they are nutritious and versatile. Packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, oats make for a healthier addition to anyone’s diet. However, with so many types of oats available on the market, choosing the best one for your needs may be overwhelming. This buying guide may help you understand oats better and make an informed decision based on your health goals and preferences. So, pick the best oats and take a positive step towards a healthier you.

What are oats?

Before you pick the best oats from the vast pool of available options, you must first understand what it is. Oats are whole grain that are commonly consumed as oatmeal or added to various dishes like smoothies, granola, and baked goods. nutritionist and holistic wellness coach, Eshanka Wahi says, “Oats are scientifically known as Avena Sativa.” They are rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which has several health benefits. A study published in the journal, Foods, states that oats are consumed and cultivated worldwide and are known for their nutritional composition and multifunctional benefits of selective bioactive compounds.

B07SBMKVRV

What are the benefits of oats?

The best oats are a good source of nutrition and offer various health benefits:

1. Rich in fiber: The best oats contain fiber, especially beta-glucan, which helps improve digestion, stabilise blood sugar, and lower cholesterol.

2. Supports heart health: The fiber and antioxidant content in oats may support heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and improving overall cardiovascular health. It contains soluble fibres that can lower blood cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases, says the Journal of Food Science and Technology.

3. Weight management: The soluble fiber in oats promotes satiety, reducing hunger and preventing overeating. A study published in the journal, Nutrients mentioned that oats consumption can lower blood lipids and reduce weight. “The fiber present in oats promotes good digestion health by supporting gut bacteria and preventing constipation,” adds the expert.

4. Skin health: Oats contain a range of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for skin conditions like eczema and dryness.

B09BZDVT4Q

5. Regulates blood sugar: The presence of fibre in oats may help to slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, making them beneficial for people with diabetes or those at risk.

What are the different types of oats?

Oats are available in several different forms, each offering a unique texture, cooking time, and nutritional profile.

1. Whole oats: These are the most intact form of oats. They are oat kernels with the husk removed. While they require more cooking time, whole oats are most nutrient-dense and have a chewy texture.

2. Steel-cut oats: They may be the best oats as they have been chopped into pieces. “They offer a chewy texture and take less time to cook as the groats are chopped into small pieces,” says Eshanka Wahi.

3. Rolled oats: “Rolled oats are flattened into flakes. They are fast in cooking and versatile for various recipes,” says the expert. These types of oats maintain much of their nutritional content and are great for making oatmeal, granola, and baked goods.

4. Instant oats: These types of oats are pre-cooked and then dried, which makes them the quickest type to prepare. “They come with flavours and added sugar, which reduces their benefits,” adds the expert.

Also Read: Oats for constipation: This simple yet delicious food can help you poop

B09N3CF39D

Best oats for health: Know your ingredients

When buying oats, it is important to check the ingredients for quality and purity. “Make sure the oats are made from 100% whole grains as they will be less processed,” says the nutritionist. This ensures that you are getting the full nutritional benefits without any unnecessary additives. Opt for whole-grain oats to get the maximum fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They contain more nutrients than processed varieties. Additionally, some of the best oats are fortified with additional fiber, which can be beneficial for digestive health. Look for oats that are naturally high in fiber or fortified with extra fiber. Make sure to choose unsweetened oats or check the label for any unnecessary added sugars that might reduce the health benefits. In case you are looking for flavored oat products, look for natural flavors or fruit additives like dried fruits or spices like cinnamon, which may enhance the taste without adding artificial ingredients.

B0DDPY56H6

What ingredients to avoid in the best oats?

Not all oats are created equal, and some contain additives or preservatives that may not be ideal for a healthy diet. Many flavored oats are sweetened with artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, or stevia. These can be harmful in the long term and might cause digestive issues in some individuals. Some oats also contain preservatives like BHA or BHT to extend shelf life but they can be dangerous for health. “Steer clear of products that contain hydrogenated oils as they are unhealthy fats in which unnecessary calories are added,” adds the expert.

Factors to consider when choosing the best oats

Here are the factors you should consider when buying oats:

1. Nutritional value: Different types of oats vary in nutritional content. While whole oats are the most nutrient-dense, instant oats might lose some nutrients due to processing. Always check the nutritional label for fiber content, calories, and vitamins.

2. Cooking time: If you are short on time, instant or quick oats may be a great choice. However, if you are looking for more fiber and a heartier texture, steel-cut or whole oats are worth the longer cooking time.

3. Texture: The texture of the oats can greatly affect the final dish. If you like a chewier, more substantial oatmeal, go for steel-cut oats. For a creamier, softer porridge, choose rolled oats or instant oats.

4. Flavour: Oats are relatively neutral in flavor, so it is easy to customise them with your choice of sweeteners, fruits, or spices. If you prefer a more natural, you can go for unsweetened, plain oats.

5. Packaging: Look for oats that come in eco-friendly, resealable packaging. It may protect the oats from moisture, light, and air, helping to maintain their freshness and nutritional value. “Choose BPA-free packaging to maintain the freshness of the oats,” suggests the expert.

6. Brand reputation: Trustworthy brands may provide high-quality oats with minimal processing. Look for organic or non-GMO certifications, which ensure that the oats are free from pesticides or genetic modification.

Also Read: Best oats for weight loss: 10 top choices to support your weight management goals

Which are the best oats for weight loss?

If you are on a weight loss journey, nothing can be better than steel-cut oats or rolled oats, says the expert. They are less processed, higher in fiber, and take longer to digest, which helps you feel fuller for longer. A study published in the journal, Foods states that steel-cut oats have a low glycemic index. This may help in managing hunger and prevent overeating.

B0CZ6RZQ3Q

What type of oats is good for heart health?

“Oats such as rolled and steel-cut oats are a good fit for the health of the heart. They promote cardiovascular wellness and lower the LDL cholesterol,” says the expert. The fiber in oats may help to regulate blood sugar and improve blood circulation, which benefits heart function. A study published in the European Journal of Nutrition states that consuming oats may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.

Also Read: True Elements vs Yogabar: Which one is the best brand for oats for weight loss?

Can oats provide quick energy?

Yes, the best oats are one of the most amazing sources of complex carbohydrates. They slow down the digestion and provide energy. If you are a physically active person, then it will be ideal for you as a pre-workout meal. Additionally, they were found to be effective in managing cholesterol. The presence of beta-glucan in oats is combined with cholesterol-rich bile in the gut. It helps to remove the cholesterol from the body.

Choosing the right oats depends on your personal health goals, taste preferences, and time constraints. So, pick the right one and improve your health.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs Are oats good for weight loss? Yes, the best oats for weight loss can support your fitness goals. They are high in protein and low in calories, which can promote fullness and reduce overall calorie intake. Which oats are good for weight loss? Steel-cut oats and rolled oats are good for weight loss. They are minimally processed, contain high fiber content, and slow digestion. How can I include oats in my diet for weight loss? You can add oats to smoothies or enjoy them with fruits and nuts for a healthy meal. If you are still not sure, consult a nutritionist for better guidance.